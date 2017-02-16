Froufrou white party Dîner en Blanc returns to Charleston

Provided

Phase 1: Members who attended the previous edition are invited.



Phase 2: New members who are referred by Phase I attendees are invited



Phase 3: People who signed up on the waiting list via the official website: charleston.dinerenblanc.com/register by April 4th will be invited.



Now, once again, here are the rules of the white party:

Now, once again, here are the rules of the white party: Once confirmed, each guest’s participation becomes mandatory, regardless of weather conditions. This is a rain or shine event.



Dress code: elegant and white only. Originality is encouraged as long as it is stylish and tasteful.



Table setting: all white!



Champagne and/or wine. Beer and hard liquor are prohibited. As per Charleston alcohol regulations, guests cannot bring their own alcohol. Guests wishing to enjoy wine or Champagne must reserve online through the Dîner en Blanc’s e-store. However, guests are welcome to bring their own non-alcoholic beverages.

Guests wishing to enjoy wine or Champagne must reserve online through the Dîner en Blanc’s e-store. However, guests are welcome to bring their own non-alcoholic beverages. Guests must bring a table, two white chairs, white tablecloth, a picnic basket comprising fine food and proper stemware and white dinnerware.



OR guests can purchase a catered picnic basket that must be reserved online.



For more details, visit charleston.dinerenblanc.com.

Have a starched white outfit you're just itching to spill red wine on? Well then, Dîner en Blanc is for you. The froufrou white dress code-only pop-up dinner party returns to a secret Charleston location on Thurs. April 27.Last year the French phenomenon, started in Paris in 1988, set up shop at Brittlebank Park. As is the point, all 800 attendees wore white and sat at white table-clothed tables enjoying DIY picnics. And as much as we side-eyed the event and it's lengthy list of rules — you can only drink champagne and wine, no beer and hard liquor allowed (more on that below) — we concede that by all accounts last year's Dîner en Blanc was a hell of a good time. The Joe Clark Band played, sparklers were distributed after dinner, and DJ NattyHeavy packed the dancefloor with pop, hiphop, and even a little hustle-friendly Bee Gees' "Night Fever."If that sounds like your cup of tea, here's what to look forward to at Dîner en Blanc - Charleston 2017. First, the dinner is kept secret until moments before the event begins.“For the second edition, we have once again searched the city high and low to find avenue that will ‘wow’ and render this night unique and magical as well as welcome more guests,” says Bryer Davis, co-host of Le Dîner en Blanc - Charleston.To get in on the surprise fete, you have to register to participate. Warning: registration is akin to sorority rush — bonus points for being a legacy.