EffinBRadio announces goat.sheep.cow.north. food trivia night

Because EffinBRadio loves you and wants you to be happy, the local food podcast is hosting a cuisine focused trivia night and, get this, it'll be recorded for an episode.On March 4, smack in the middle of Charleston Wine + Food, EffinBRadio founder Lindsay Collins and co-hosts Philip Michael Cohen and Nikki Anhalt will test goat.sheep.cow.north guests' food knowledge as David McCarus of McCarus Bev. Co. pours the good stuff."Anyone can play," Collins toldin a tweet. "It's all taped and we cut the best of them together to release a special episode!"Collins says there will be two players at a time. Each will get a mic and one is eliminated. "Think Jeopardy + Drunk Trivial Pursuit," she says.Trivia will begin at 6 p.m.