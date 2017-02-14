Beverage industry conference BevCon announces ticket sale date

click to enlarge
-
BevCon Facebook
-
BevCon returns this summer, August 20-22
If you went to the inaugural BevCon last year or you are dying to get in on the mixologist knowledge for round two, the event's ticket sales date has been announced. Tickets for 2016 BevCon attendees will go on sale on March 13. BevCon will open the rest of tickets to the public on March 27.
BevCon, scheduled for August 20-22 this year, was founded by Home Team PR publicist Angel Postell, and is a two-day beverage conference designed for those in the F&B industry. As Postell told City Paper
last year, she created because she was a hole in continuing education for beverage professionals. BevCon is designed to give bartenders, restaurateurs, distillers, brewers, and others across the country a place to meet wine, cocktail, and liquor leaders to discuss a variety of topics from how to increase profits to how to open a craft beer-focused restaurant.
Last year that included such bold names as sommelier Rajat Parr, chief restaurant officer for Union Square Hospitality Group (Gramercy Tavern, Union Square Cafe) Sagaria, Imbibe
magazine’s executive editor Paul Clark, and William Grant & Sons ambassador Charlotte Voisey.
This year's speaker lineup has yet to be announced, but for more information on the conference and updates on ticket sales, visit bevconchs.com
.