'Beach Bites with Katie Lee' filmed at King Street's Smoke BBQ today

click to enlarge Mary Scott Hardaway

Smoke BBQ sample platter

click to enlarge Mary Scott Hardaway

Patrons dined on sample platters and fat sammies and sipped beer and cocktails at this morning shoot

10:30 a.m. is a little early for pulled pork platters, but hey, that's the price of fame. Beach Bites with Katie Lee was on the set of Smoke BBQ this morning, filming a packed house; friends of the eatery were invited to partake in some good eats, along with brews and cocktails.The Cooking Channel show's website says thatis a "local take on the best treats these islands have to offer." Peninsula/island — close enough.No official word on an air date, but we overheard a producer say the episode should air in the next few weeks.