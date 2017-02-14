Eat

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

'Beach Bites with Katie Lee' filmed at King Street's Smoke BBQ today

Smoke show

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Tue, Feb 14, 2017 at 4:35 PM

click to enlarge Smoke BBQ sample platter - MARY SCOTT HARDAWAY
  • Mary Scott Hardaway
  • Smoke BBQ sample platter

10:30 a.m. is a little early for pulled pork platters, but hey, that's the price of fame. Beach Bites with Katie Lee was on the set of Smoke BBQ this morning, filming a packed house; friends of the eatery were invited to partake in some good eats, along with brews and cocktails.

The Cooking Channel show's website says that Beach Bites is a "local take on the best treats these islands have to offer." Peninsula/island — close enough.

No official word on an air date, but we overheard a producer say the episode should air in the next few weeks.
click to enlarge Patrons dined on sample platters and fat sammies and sipped beer and cocktails at this morning shoot - MARY SCOTT HARDAWAY
  • Mary Scott Hardaway
  • Patrons dined on sample platters and fat sammies and sipped beer and cocktails at this morning shoot

