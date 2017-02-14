Tuesday, February 14, 2017
'Beach Bites with Katie Lee' filmed at King Street's Smoke BBQ today
Smoke show
Posted
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Tue, Feb 14, 2017 at 4:35 PM
click to enlarge
-
Mary Scott Hardaway
-
Smoke BBQ sample platter
10:30 a.m. is a little early for pulled pork platters, but hey, that's the price of fame. Beach Bites with Katie Lee
was on the set of Smoke BBQ this morning, filming a packed house; friends of the eatery were invited to partake in some good eats, along with brews and cocktails.
The Cooking Channel show's website says that Beach Bites
is a "local take on the best treats these islands have to offer." Peninsula/island — close enough.
No official word on an air date, but we overheard a producer say the episode should air in the next few weeks.
click to enlarge
-
Mary Scott Hardaway
-
Patrons dined on sample platters and fat sammies and sipped beer and cocktails at this morning shoot
