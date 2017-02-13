MONDAY: Edmund's Oast hosts three year anniversary party

Join us this evening to celebrate our 3rd Anniversary! 💥🍾🎈🎂All night long we'll have half price burgers, Red Wedding cocktails, bottles of wine, house brewed beers and brownies a la mode! It's practically free! Available at both bars too so don't worry if you don't have a reservation (but still time to make one 😊)

A photo posted by Edmund's Oast (@edmundsoast) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:02am PST