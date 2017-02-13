Eat

Monday, February 13, 2017

MONDAY: Edmund's Oast hosts three year anniversary party

The oastest with the mostest

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Mon, Feb 13, 2017 at 2:55 PM

Hop heads, celebrate your favorite NoMo brew slingers tonight from 5:30 to 9 p.m. The grownup bday party offers patrons half-price bottles of wine, burgers, birthday brownies, beer, and Red Wedding cocktails (perfect for a pre V-day sip). And, with the Edmund's Oast Brewing Company and Edmund's Oast Exchange to debut this year, there's a lot to cheers to.


