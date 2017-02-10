Where to celebrate Valentine's Day 2017 in Charleston

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Nothing says love like Crave's mac and cheese. No, really.
It's almost here — the most berated, and beloved holiday of the year, Valentine's Day. Whether you're single or taken, there's a little something for everyone in Charleston, from parties to dinners. Read on for our roundup.
FRIDAY-MONDAY
Bay Street Biergarten
hosts their Bitterness Bash
tonight at 10 p.m. with beats from DJ Natty Heavy and drink specials like $4 burning love shots, $4 black heart shots, and $15 shotskis. If you're more smitten than bitter, stop by Biergarten again on Sun. Feb. 12 from 11 am.-3 p.m. for Puppy Love Brunch
where you can enjoy brunch with your furry friends — a portion of all proceeds will be donated to LowCountry Animal Rescue.
We think you meet your significant other in the unlikeliest of places, and definitely if you're in your underwear. Which leads us to Cupid's Undie Run
, which takes place on Folly Beach
tomorrow at 2 p.m. Run in your underwear, or not, your choice, and know that your money is being donated to the Children's Tumor Foundation.
Johns Island's Low Tide Brewing
hosts two nights of chocolate and beer pairings on Mon. Feb. 13 and Tues. Feb. 14. at 6:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy chocolates from Christophe Artisan Chocolatier paired with beers that bring out the flavors in both. Learn more here.
Crave Kitchen & Cocktails
always makes their V-day celebrations a little extra special with a Son & Daughters
brunch on Sat. Feb. 11 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Chef Landen Ganstrom creates food specials for the occasion and $2 from every brunch special will be donated to Camp Rise Above.
Wasabi of Mt. P
and of Daniel Island
serves a three-course Valentine's dinner now through the big day. For $45 guests can enjoy dishes like rock shrimp tempura, hibachi, and chocolate green tea mousse.
Starting tonight 5Church Charleston
serves a three course prix-fixe menu
($70) as well as an a la carte option, until Wed. Feb. 15. Dishes include beet-cured cobia, white stone oysters, Hudson Valley foie gras, monkfish cheeks, and a chocolate tart.
TUESDAY
Cannon Green'
s Chef Amalia Scatena cooks up a prix fixe menu ($75) with dishes that include lobster salad, broiled oysters, crab cakes, and lavender panna cotta. Head here
to check out the full menu and make your reservations.
Grab some Tex Mex for 2 at Lewis Barbecue,
where you can enjoy a sizzlin' fajita platter with beef, peppers, housemade tortillas, and all the fixings. This special is available all night on Valentine's.
Enjoy Chef Greg Garrison of Prohibition
's prix fixe dinner with dishes like shrimp and grits, a grass-fed angus burger, and an Ambrose Farm pork chop. The three-course menu includes a champagne toast ($45). Make your reservations here.
Head to Zero George
for a six-course meal
from Chef Vinson Petrillo, which includes such divine delights as aerated foie gras, Beef Wellington, and chocolate caramel tart along with beverage pairings ($160).
The Glass Onion
whips up a Valentine's dinner for two
($63) including a whole fish dinner, choice of soup or salad, garlic bread, and sides. Wine pairings are also available.
In addition to their Sons & Daughters brunch, Crave
also hosts a special five-course Valentine's dinner for two with dishes like oysters Rockefeller, steak tartare, chateaubriand, and red velvet cake. Make reservations here.
Several of Holy City Hospitality
's restaurants will feature a Valentine's menu:
Head to Michael's on the Alley
for dishes like Hawaiian albacore tuna and prime Manhattan steak au poivre. At Vincent Chiccos
guests can enjoy dishes like baked brie en croute or pasta carbonara. Check out 39 Rue de Jean
's specials, including seared scallops and a duck duo. And finally, if you're looking for dinner on Daniel Island, head to The Islander
for a $65 three-course meal including poached apple salad and pan-seared chicken breast.
Crooked Crown
's Stag ... or Not on Valentine's Day
is a date night style event ($30) where you paint and drink. Fun, right? Guests have access to a full bar, King of Pops, bites, and starving artist prices on additional drinks.
Vickery
's hosts a V-day dinner for two ($50) with three courses
including a soup or salad, crab-stuffed mahi, and chocolate dipped cannoli.
Spend Valentine's day on the water with a blues and barbecue harbor cruise
aboard the Carolina Queen
($52.95), featuring a Swig & Swine barbecue buffet, cash bar, and live music from Shrimp City Slim. Boarding begins at 6:30 p.m.
Mercantile and Mash
hosts an interactive dinner
($95) from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy a three-course meal and wine pairings from Chef Tim Morton, as well as a culinary lesson.