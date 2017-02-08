Six tips to successfully enjoy Rodney Scott's BBQ's soft opening today

click to enlarge File

Manage your expectations Rodney Scott fanatics. Yes, Rodney Scott's BBQ will unlock its doors at noon today, HOWEVER, this is a trial run and it's going to operate a little differently. Here's what you need to know:1. Guests can come from noon to 3 p.m. (until food runs out).2. The food will be free, yes free, with a suggested donation to Charleston School for Math & Science across the street from the restaurant.3. Guests will draw a ticket from a hat for what entrée they can get, which will be either barbecue or catfish.4. Trading tickets in line is okay.5. One entrée per person, eat in or take out.6. Tea and coke will be free but they will not be serving alcohol.Scott's publicist tells us that an official opening date has yet to be named. For now, all we can say is if you're dying to eat some pulled pork today, you better get to 1011 King St. early.