Rodney Scott’s BBQ gives back with its soft open

click to enlarge Dustin Waters

click to enlarge Dustin Waters

You should probably expect a line

click to enlarge Dustin Waters

click to enlarge Dustin Waters

Catfish done right

Today was the day that all of Charleston’s slow-smoked dreams came true.For months, local connoisseurs of all things barbecue have twiddled their sauce-stained fingers as they awaited the opening of Rodney Scott’s newest restaurant. On Wednesday, as a line stretched around the block, they finally got their chance at the soft opening.The arrangement was simple: To make sure Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ was able to meet (or meat) the demands of Charleston’s masses, management decided to set up a test run to benefit the restaurant’s neighbors, the Charleston School of Math and Science. Everyone who entered was allowed to pick a slip of paper from a hat, which would determine if they received pork or catfish. Everything was free, but those given the opportunity to sample Scott’s wares were asked to drop a donation in the “Bucket of Love” to go toward lunch accounts, supplies, and uniforms for students at the School of Math and Science.By luck of the draw, we ended up with a catfish sandwich and a side of mac and cheese. The hearty serving of catfish was nicely breaded and well-seasoned, sandwiched between two slices of white bread with tomato, lettuce, and a tangy spread of mayonnaise. The only challenge is keeping those two pieces of bread from collapsing under the weight of the catfish.We managed to restrain ourselves from wrestling away the pulled pork from those lucky enough to receive it, so there is still much to look forward to in terms of what Scott’s has to offer. Luckily, if Wednesday’s soft opening goes to plan, Charleston can expect the restaurant to begin operating under its regular schedule — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.