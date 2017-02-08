Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Butcher & Bee raises money for 'Wich Doctor's Jeff Butler
Sammies for a cause
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Wed, Feb 8, 2017 at 9:55 AM
Proceeds from Butcher & Bee's beef belly banh mi go to Jeff Butler's recovery fund
When Butcher & Bee owner Michael Shemtov heard that the 'Wich Doctor's chef/co-owner Jeff Butler
was having health issues, he stepped up to raise money for his recovery. Last year Butler's Folly restaurant closed for six weeks after he underwent heart surgery. With Butler's health still in flux, Shemtov has added a sandwich to the Bee's menu with all proceeds benefitting Butler.
The "beef belly banh mi" — a take on a traditional banh mi with beef belly — includes miso mayo, slaw, jalapeño, herbs, sweet soy, and peanuts for $13. All the money from the sandwiches will go directly to Butler's recovery fund
, so there's no reason not to head on over to the spacious digs
on your lunch break.
