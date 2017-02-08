Eat

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Butcher & Bee raises money for 'Wich Doctor's Jeff Butler

Sammies for a cause

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Wed, Feb 8, 2017 at 9:55 AM


Proceeds from Butcher & Bee's beef belly banh mi go to Jeff Butler's recovery fund - PROVIDED
When Butcher & Bee owner Michael Shemtov heard that the 'Wich Doctor's chef/co-owner Jeff Butler was having health issues, he stepped up to raise money for his recovery. Last year Butler's Folly restaurant closed for six weeks after he underwent heart surgery. With Butler's health still in flux, Shemtov has added a sandwich to the Bee's menu with all proceeds benefitting Butler.

The "beef belly banh mi" — a take on a traditional banh mi with beef belly — includes miso mayo, slaw, jalapeño, herbs, sweet soy, and peanuts for $13. All the money from the sandwiches will go directly to Butler's recovery fund, so there's no reason not to head on over to the spacious digs on your lunch break.

Location

