La Morra Pizzeria is taking over The Daily each Friday night in February

In this scenario, Chef Zach Swemle is the Where's Waldo of Charleston. Swemle and his partner Marlee Blodgett's roving wood-fire oven, La Morra Pizzeria, is something I personally have spent a little too much time trying to find. I've been within 15 yards of it once, driving past Johns Island's Low Tide Brewery on a Saturday afternoon. But by the time I dropped off groceries at home and turned around to go back, Swemle and his Neapolitan-style pies were gone.
So this is both a reminder to myself and all you other folks playing Where's Swemle out there, La Morra Pizzeria is setting up shop at The Daily
(652 King St.) this Friday from 6-10 p.m. And if you miss it Friday, you're not out of luck. La Morra is camping out at The Daily each Friday for the rest of the month.
"We have invited some of our friends and local somms/business owners to pour wine with us each Friday," says Blodgett. "Justin Coleman (ex-ordinary, owner of the future Monarch Wine Merchants on King) will be featured. On the 17th, Femi Oyediran (of Charleston Grille) and business partner on an upcoming wine project, Miles White (of FIG) will be having some fun with us. As the finale, Matt Tunstall (of Stems & Skins) will join us. Ice cold Italian beer will also be available."
Blodgett says you can expect La Morra's classics — Margherita, Clam Pie, and Just Like Honey with a changing special each week. Dining will take place inside and outside, weather permitting.
Fore more information, follow La Morra Pizzeria on Instagram here
.