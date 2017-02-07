Chef Brannon Florie shares The Granary's new menu

click to enlarge Provided/David Thompson Architects

The Granary will open in its new location on Coleman Blvd. soon

After visiting eateries around Charleston — and off — veteran chef Brannon Florie, who has three restaurants to his name, has noticed a trend, "people want a more approachable, less complicated dining experience." With this in mind, Florie has crafted The Granary's new menu, which features a variety of eats (think fried chicken and spaghetti with meatballs) plus some favorite holdovers from his old Long Point locale."We'll still have the brussels sprouts, the tempura shrimp, the pork belly dish, the beet salad — one time I tried to take off the beets, but I learned people love beets no matter the season," he says. And it's what people love that Florie considers first and foremost, "IFlorie posits that maybe the original Granary was regarded as a bit upscale, a place you'd go for your anniversary, but not a place you'd frequent. He wants to change that with this iteration, "I want people to come here for happy hour one week, then maybe bring their parents the next week, then come on a date that weekend."In keeping with that frequent guest vibe, portion sizes will be scaled down a bit from the former Granary, but prices will also be lower, with the most expensive entree sitting at around $24. But take a look for yourself below.The Granary will open next Fri. Feb. 17 and brunch service will begin on Sun. Feb. 26.