Five Loaves' Casey Glowacki to open up wood-fired kitchen concept in Belle Hall

Fans of veggie-friendly Five Loaves, good news. Partner/owner Casey Glowacki has filled us in on the deets of Ember, his soon-to-open wood-fired kitchen at 656 Long Point Rd. in Belle Hall shopping center, and yes, it's heavy on the veg.
The location, equipped with a flaming brick oven, has housed both Brixx Wood Fired Pizza and Finn's Brick Oven. Ember will utilize said oven, along with the rest of the space including 24 taps for draft beer and a patio overlooking Belle Hall's pond.
Glowacki assures us that this will be no run-of-the-mill pizzeria. "Pizza will obviously be the backbone, but there will be a huge supporting cast of local veggies," Glowacki says. If the joint's anything like Five Loaves, the eats should be packed with flavor, low on cals; "there will be a focus on salads, so the lunch crowd will have choices other than pizza." Glowacki says he's been wanting to open up a Neapolitan-style pie place for the past couple of years, "think of EVO, Crust, Monza," he adds.
With construction starting this week (Glowacki says the place just needs a few renos) the restaurant is set to open early April. They'll serve lunch and dinner seven days a week.
Follow Ember's Instagram
for the latest news about opening day.