Monday, February 6, 2017
Fire at TBonz Gill & Grill restaurant causes building damages, no injuries
The fire is still under investigation
Posted
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Mon, Feb 6, 2017 at 10:03 AM
TBonz is closed for repairs
Sunday morning at approximately 9:41 a.m. the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center received a call reporting smoke and fire from TBonz Gill & Grill
on north Market St. The restaurant has released the following statement about the incident:
"As you may have heard, there was a fire at our downtown location yesterday. Thank you all for your concern and we are extremely grateful that no one was injured. TBonz downtown will be closed for repairs and we are hopeful to re-open as soon as possible but will have a more definite timeframe as the week unfolds. As for our staff, we are fortunate to have five other locations in our restaurant group here in Charleston in which to place them, and will do our best to make sure our family is taken care of."
According to the Charleston Fire Department, the fire originated in the kitchen and spread to the roof; the root cause of the fire is still under investigation. Firefighters were able to contain the flames so no surrounding buildings were damaged. The restaurant was staffed at the time, but no one was injured. Check back here for updates on the TBonz's reopening.
