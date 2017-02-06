Feast your eyes on the Rodney Scott's BBQ menu

click to enlarge
-
Sam Spence
-
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ should open any day now
You know the scene in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
when Charlie thinks all the golden tickets have been found but he buys a Wonka Bar anyhow? He's defeated, but then, just when the news breaks that someone fabricated a ticket and there's still one left, Charlie opens his bar to see a sliver of gold emerge? That's how I felt this morning when I found Rodney Scott's BB
Q menu in my inbox.
"Come on Kinsey. Hold onto that menu. Run straight to City Paper
's office and don't stop until you get there!" I heard the candy sho — er — readers shouting in my mind.
So here I am. I have the menu and the happy surprise is it includes way more dishes than I'd expected.
Unlike Rodney Scott's Hemingway, S.C. lcation, which is fairly small with a pulled pork plate, half smoked barbecue chicken ("Smoked slow and low. Very tasty."), a whole smoked barbecue chicken, smoked barbecue ribeye steak, and sides, the downtown location will also sell spare ribs, a catfish fillet, chicken perloo, and more.
Another departure is that unlike at his Hemingway spot, at Scott's King Street space he'll offer wine and beer. As CP
contributor and barbecue aficionado Robert Moss has written, most true blue barbecue places keep the drinks menu to simply sweet tea and maybe soda, as Scott does in Hemingway. "Don’t try to pair wine with barbecue. Beer doesn’t pair with breakfast cereal, and wine doesn’t pair with barbecue," Moss wrote in December for his Top 10 Barbecue Commandments Suggestions.
But as the pitmaster shared earlier this year, it'd be hard to open a restaurant in Charleston without booze. So pair away.
As if Scott's neighbors needed additional encouragement, the pitmaster is also offering a children's menu — "2 bbq drummies" included.
But as we all know, Scott's Bar-B-Que is all about the whole hog and Scott isn't holding back in his commitment to excellence. In fact, hot, audible satisfaction is guaranteed. The menu promises:
"The heart and soul of my BBQ is the whole hog. We don't say CUT-CHOP-COOK for nothing. Cut the wood, chop it up, and slow-smoke our hogs all night long. Like all good things that take all night, this BBQ will leave you moaning."
Shit's about to get real, y'all.
An opening date for Rodney Scott's BBQ is still in flux, but look for doors to unlock any day now.
click to enlarge
click to enlarge