Where to watch Super Bowl 51 in Charleston

click to enlarge
-
Daniel Island Grille Facebook
It's only two days away! The big game! Cheer on the Falcons or the Patriots or maybe just the Budweiser clydesdales during Super Bowl 51 at these bars and restaurants.
Head to Pearlz Avondale for a pregame oyster roast
from 2-5 p.m. for $17 all-you-can-eat oysters, live music from Dallas Baker and Friends, and drink specials.
The Shelter
offers their brunch and regular menu until 6 p.m. Party in the bar with a limited tailgate menu and drink specials from 6 p.m.-close. Weekend brunches always include a Bloody Mary bar and $8.50 mimosa carafes.
Republic Garden & Lounge's Super Bowl
party features drink specials and 50 cent wings.
Bay Street Biergarten hosts the a big ol' tailgate party
for the Super Bowl with a free oyster roast starting at 3 p.m., while supplies last. Specials include $5 team specialty drinks the "Dirty Bird" and "Patriot’s Punch." Select beers are available for $4 during the party. Get 50 wings for $50 or 100 wings for $85 (dine in or carry out).
The Daniel Island Grille has happy-hour specials throughout the entire game including $2.50 Bud Light
(draft or bottle). Plus, enter to win a Weber Grill, DIG and Budweiser swag, gift cards, and more.
The Alley serves up limited edition Super Bowl
team menus and $12 buckets of Bud Light.
Cumberland Smokehouse offers drink specials all night
including $2 and $3 drafts, $4 shot specials, and $5 cocktails. The bar has seven TVs and more than 40 types of bourbon and rye whiskey.
Le Farfalle hosts a party with a 12- by 9-foot projector in the dining room and 2- by 60-foot flat screens in the bar room. Bar snacks
are served along with domestic beers and a full beverage menu.
Upper Deck Tavern hosts its annual Super Bowl chili cook off
. Watch the Super Bowl , and if even if your team isn't ballin' out, you'll still get to sample a variety of chilis.
All-day Sunday afternoon at the Windjammer bring your favorite food and Jacks smokes it on the grill
for everyone to eat family style, free of charge.
A 55-inch LED TV is raffled off at Shenanigans' Super Bowl party. The event also features food and drink specials
throughout the game. Win or lose, stick around after the game for the drawing.
Tommy Condon’s
has food and drink specials starting at 5 p.m.
Red’s Ice House hosts a $25 Super Lowcountry Boil this Sunday. They'll also have a "Football" menu including $3.50 16 oz. Bud and Bud Light aluminum bottles, $6 Georgia Peach cocktails, and a $6 Cape Codder. Guests enjoy Prize giveaways
each quarter.
Liberty Tap Room
has $3.50 pints of Liberty Brews, $4 pints of New South Brews, $4 well liquor drinks, $3 champagne, $4 house wines, and a $6 martini list. For nibbles, there are $6 and $8 food items.