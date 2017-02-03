D'Allesandro's Pizza is now offering gift cards, hint hint

There's pizza and then there's life-giving pizza. That's what I consider D'Allesandro's. The restaurant's chewy, cheesy, deliciously greasy, double pep Chauncinator has saved my life on more than one occasion. Deep in the throes of a wild hangover, nothing, aside from Pedialyte, is a better cure.
Which is why I consider this more of a public service announcement than blog post. Friends, Charlestonians, countrymen, lend me your ears: D'Al's is now offering gift cards. Do you realize what that means? By gifting your friend, say, a $25 card, you could, in fact, be saving a life.
Be a hero, give the gift of pizza.