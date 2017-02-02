Short Grain and Le Farfalle's Sunday mashup is the Super Bowl party of our dreams

-
Provided
-
Shaui Wang and Michael Toscano team up for the big game
Without a dog in this year's Super Bowl fight — thanks for nothing, Seahawks — I'm inclined to avoid the TV altogether on Sunday. Or at least I was until I got word that Le Farfalle is hosting Short Grain for what they're describing as " a very causal and ridiculously delicious Super Bowl party."
TVs and a projector will be playing the game, and sources say a ping-pong table may make an appearance.
Le Farfalle's regular menu will not be served, but who cares? Shuai and Michael have wings, nachos, waffle fries, and a whole hog BBQ, of all things, planned. And there could be more. Who knows. With these two, anything is possible.
Cheap beer will be flowing. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Limited reservations are available. For more details, lefarfallecharleston.com.