Pecha Kucha announces Charleston Wine + Food speakers

Jonathan Boncek
Short Grain's Shuai Wang is among the scheduled speakers at Charleston Wine + Food Festival's Pecha Kucha Night.
Charleston Wine + Food is about a month away and we're already salivating just thinking about it. Namely, we're getting stoked for Pecha Kucha's W+F talk, featuring nine speakers ranging from a farmer to a baker to a brewer. In case you're new to all things Pecha Kucha, the basic format is this: each speaker has six minutes and 40 seconds to talk and then — Bam! — it's on to the next one.
This year's talk will take place in the yet-to-open Workshop (located at 1505 King St. Ext.) on Fri. March 3 at 6:30 p.m. In addition to the speakers, guests will get to enjoy food from Lunchbox, Roti Rolls, Bac'n Me Crazy, and Rebel Taqueria, and drinks from Wolffer Estate Vineyard, Allagash Brewing Company, Tradesman Brewing, Lo-Fi Brewing, Chicken Cock Whiskey, Dixie Southern Vodka, and Bayou Rum. Food and drink are included in your $40 ticket — and you can snag them here.
Here's a look at who will be speaking:
Germaine Jenkins, Fresh Future Farm
Jonathan Boncek
Germaine Jenkins is the founder of Fresh Future Farm
Germaine Jenkins is the founder of Fresh Future Farm, a small farm in North Charleston that utilizes unused city assets to create both food and job opportunities. City Paper first wrote about FFF in 2015, when the farm was merely a thought in Jenkins' mind.
first wrote about FFF in 2015, when the farm was merely a thought in Jenkins' mind. Now, the .81 acre produces enough food for a small store, which sells everything from lemons to lettuce to beets. The store accepts SNAP benefits, cash, and debit. Stay up to date with FFF on Instagram.
Shuai + Corrie Wang, Short Grain
Did you know that food trucks can make Bon Appetit
magazine's list of top restaurants
in the US of A? Well Short Grain, owned by Shuai and Corrie Wang, sure did this past year. We're kind of obsessed with the food truck's OG Bowl (if you don't know about it, please educate yourself) but Short Grain is more than tasty food, they also make sure that what they serve is local and sustainable. Fun fact: Corrie is a YA novelist and her first book, The Takedown
, comes out on April 11, so be on the look out.
Car
Carrie Morey, Callie's Hot Little Biscuits
Jonathan Boncek
Carrie Morey, owner of Callie's Hot Little Biscuit, recently opened a second storefront in Atlanta
Carrie Morey, owner of Callie's Hot Little Biscuits
, which has locations in Charleston and Atlanta, has been cooking her whole life. She told City Paper
all about it in last year's Dish, where she says, "As a teenager and in college, I was a server for my mom Callie White's catering company and did a lot of prep work. That taught me so many things. On the kitchen end, I learned a lot about prep and basic knife skills, learning how to clean, picking cilantro off the stem — tedious things." All of that work paid off — just try a biscuit to find out.
Ellen Bennett, Hedley & Bennett
Hedley & Bennett is a workwear company
, crafting chef gear, aprons, housewares, and more. Founded in 2012 by Ellen Bennett, the company, according to its mission statement, "was born to inspire a sense of dignity and pride in the kitchen." Bennett was tired of seeing drab kitchen wear, so she created pieces that make chefs feel good when they cook.
Tanael Escartin, Palmetto Brewery
City Paper
featured Tanael Escartin this past summer, because besides being great at brewing beer, she's also the only female head brewer in South Carolina. Originally from Venezuela, Escartin started brewing at Empresas Polar. As she told CP
, "I was selected from all the brewers because they saw something in me that told them that I could make it as a good brewer and they sent me to study." Escartin studied at Germany's Technische Universität brew engineer course and through friends, found her job at Palmetto Brewery
.
Weston Fennell, Limehouse Produce
Weston Fennell is Limehouse Produce
's lead buyer, a position that has him handling all product sourcing as well as serving as the go-between for chefs in search of local and seasonal items. Limehouse has been operating in the Lowcountry for over 70 years now, building relationships with local farmers all over Charleston. Fennell knows a thing or two about fresh products — he's worked as a sous chef at FIG when the restaurant won a James Beard award in 2009.
Ben Towill, The Fat Radish
There was a point in time where Ben Towill may have been opening a restaurant in Charleston in the old Federal Building
— a.k.a. the current Dewberry. That time has come and gone and last year Towill told us that he was no longer in the restaurant business, although a recent Instagram
suggests otherwise. Towill's Fat Radish
in NYC is best known for serving modern British fare (Towill is British, FYI) that uses farm fresh vegetables and meats.
Stephanie Burt, The Southern Fork
Stephanie Burt is the brains behind The Southern Fork
, a podcast that highlights F&B players across the South. A former instructor of English and American Studies at UNC Charlotte, Burt now fills her time with freelance writing for various publications, including the Post & Courier (she recently helped pick P&C's list of top F&B
power players).
Chris Winn, Tradesman Brewing
Chris Winn, co-owner of Tradesman Brewing (with Scott and Sara Gayle McConnell), worked at Palmetto Brewery before heading to Tradesman, where he's the head brewer. The tiny brewery on James Island recently announced that it's moving to King Street Ext. and hoping to open in May of this year.