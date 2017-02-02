-
Kaitlyn Iserman
Celebrate tots today. And everyday.
It's tater time, y'all. There are still precious hours in the day left to celebrate National Tater Tot Day. Here's a list of all the Charleston bars and restaurants that serve those little golden tubes.
Bay Street Biergarten
serves up freaky tators with demi-glaze, smoked haus cheese sauce, and green onions. Add pork, chicken, or shrimp for an additional charge ($9 and up).
Bar Mash
's tot poutine is a meal in itself, served with smoked pork, mozzarella curd, and roasted tomato gravy ($12).
Rec Room
may have the best tot deal on its late night menu — a tater tot basket for $3.75. Want cheese? Those are tachos, and that's just 50 cents more.
Head to Voodoo
for their truffled tots, tossed with white truffle oil and smoked sea salt, and served with garlic aioli and green curry aioli ($6).
The Alley
's loaded tots come with smoked gouda fondue, diced bacon, green onions, parmesan, and sour cream ($7.95).
Get some fancy tots from HoM
made with fresh herbs, parmesan, and truffled aioli ($4). HoM even has a special crack tots special for today, made with bacon ranch powder, roasted garlic sour cream, cheddar cheese, bacon, and buffalo sauce.
Aya Cookhouse
serves up peppercorn tots with spicy szechuan peppercorn, Marie Rose sauce ($5).
Bacon tater tots are served with black peppercorn buttermilk dressing at Stars
($8.99).
(RIP
Parlor Deluxe).