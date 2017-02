Kaitlyn Iserman

Celebrate tots today. And everyday.

It's tater time, y'all. There are still precious hours in the day left to celebrate National Tater Tot Day. Here's a list of all the Charleston bars and restaurants that serve those little golden tubes.serves up freaky tators with demi-glaze, smoked haus cheese sauce, and green onions. Add pork, chicken, or shrimp for an additional charge ($9 and up).'s tot poutine is a meal in itself, served with smoked pork, mozzarella curd, and roasted tomato gravy ($12).may have the best tot deal on its late night menu — a tater tot basket for $3.75. Want cheese? Those are tachos, and that's just 50 cents more.Head tofor their truffled tots, tossed with white truffle oil and smoked sea salt, and served with garlic aioli and green curry aioli ($6).'s loaded tots come with smoked gouda fondue, diced bacon, green onions, parmesan, and sour cream ($7.95).Get some fancy tots frommade with fresh herbs, parmesan, and truffled aioli ($4). HoM even has a special crack tots special for today, made with bacon ranch powder, roasted garlic sour cream, cheddar cheese, bacon, and buffalo sauce.serves up peppercorn tots with spicy szechuan peppercorn, Marie Rose sauce ($5).Bacon tater tots are served with black peppercorn buttermilk dressing at($8.99). RIP Parlor Deluxe).