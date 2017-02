In honor of Black History Month, here are the names of every African-American restaurateur in Charleston from 1880 to 1920

Provided

This flyer promoted A.J. Castion's shop at 134 King St.

Scanning Facebook last night, I came across an interesting post. Historian contributor , and USC Carolina Distinguished Professor David Shields had posted the names of every African-American restaurateur in Charleston from 1880 to 1920 in honor of Black History Month — 200 plus individuals.When it comes to digging up this city's culinary past, particularly the unsung history of Charleston's African-American chefs and restaurant owners, Shields is on the forefront of the effort. And in the same vein as Toni Tipton Martin's incredible book,, which uncovered the work of all too often invisible black female chefs, Shields is also working to bring to light not just to the names of Charleston's forgotten culinary leaders, but to their stories as well.Take, for example, John & Mary Castine/Castion, free black artisans in Charleston in the late 19th century. Shields writes, "John Castine (1800-1864) was a cigar maker. Mary (born 1809 in Haiti) was a mantua (a loose gown) maker. The family came from St. Domingue as free blacks in the years after the Haitian Revolution. After the Civil War and the death of John Castine, Mary and the adult sons assumed the name Castion. Sons Oscar, Theodore, Eugene, and Alfred would be significant retailers of food and restaurateurs. Oscar (1835-1894?) was trained as a fruiterer and began his public career at 31 Market St. retailing fruit and confections. Oscar would later work out of 50 Market, and in the 1880s oversee a restaurant at 71 Market.Theodore (1840-1908) apprenticed as a carpenter, but after joining in Oscar’s business, took the stand over in 1886 and ran Market Street restaurants until 1908. His lunch room at 72 Nassau St. was a favorite cookshop of the first decade of the 20th century. Eugene M. (1842-1889) alternated between being a waiter in the early 1870s and a restaurateur running a lunch shop on Chapel Street in the 1880s. His son, Eugene Charles Castion (1883-19??), would enter the restaurant trade in the public market at age 22 and run an eating house until the First World War — he moves to Ashville, N.C. circa 1915.Alfred Joseph Castion (born 1843-1899) was the protégé of Tom Tully , the great black caterer in Charleston after the Civil War. He learned from Tully how to run the city’s game market and the fine points of being a pastry cook. He became, with Tully’s other protégé William Barron, the great event cook in the city and a first class restaurateur. He was the great poultry retailer in the city in the 1880s as well. In the 1890s he became the head of the Center Market while maintaining his catering office at 164 King St."All this information and more will be included in Shields' forthcoming book,(University of Chicago Press, fall 2017). For the entire list of Black Charleston Restaurateurs from 1880-1920, read on.Agnes, G. W. 89 St. Phillip 1908Allen, F. A. 81 East Bay 1881Allen, Paul 530 King Street 1896Allen, W. I. 41 Market Street 1882Alston, George 19 Queen Street 1917Atkinson, L. J. 104 Columbus St. 1910Baker, Anna 161 Market Street 1920Baker, Stephen 161 Market Street 1919Barron, J. F. 401 King Street 1911, 1912Barron, Rebecca 3 State Street 1901Barron, William G. 12 State Street 1883, 1884, 1886, 1887, 1888,1889, 1890, 1891, 1892, 1893, 1894, 1895, 1896, 1897 3 StateStreet 1898, 1900 (dies)Baskin, Joseph 623 King Street 1919Beckett, Ann E. 92 King Street 1886Blake, Eliza 11 Tradd Street 1886Bold, J. 161 Market Street 1883Bonneau, S. 51 Lines Street 1910, 1911, Bonneau House1914Bowen, F. 524 King Street 1883Brockington, Adele E. 16 Market 1915, 1916Brockington, J. P. [B.] 16 Market St. 1917, 1919, 1920Brockington, Jesse 35 Alexander St 1882, 1884, 1886, 1887,1889 [Listed as huckster in 1890 directory]Brockington, Phoebe 41 Alexander 1889Broom, Leanna 40 Line Street 1902Brown, Carolina 49 Anson 1908Brown, S. C. 87 Bay Street 1910Brown, T. G. 88 Market Street 1895Bunch, M. C. 530 King Street 1902Buse, Hanna 625 King Street 1897Buist, Edward 8 Market Street 1915, 1916Butler, S. B. 447 King Street 1902Caldwell, Andrew Cool Blow 1902Campbell & Hargrave 482 King St. 1889, 1890 [William Campbell]Campbell, Dora 41 Alexander 1886Campbell, Henrietta 201 King Street 1901Canty, J. W. 554 King Street 1908Canty, Millie 470 King Street 1903, 1904Canty, W. J. 474 King Street 1901Capers, Fred A.52 Market Street 1892, 1893, 1894, 1895, 1896,1897, 1898, 1901, 1903, 1904, 1905, 1910, 1911 in 1889 is cookto J. H. N. MeyerCapers, Fanny 10 Market Street 1920Capers, Maggie 10 Market Street 1912, 1913, 1914, 1916Carew, J. 89 St. Phillip 1910Carr, A. T. 255 Meeting Street 1886Casey , F. T. 124 Columbus Street 1913, 1914, 1916Castion, A. J. 134 King Street 1882, 1883, 1884, 1886 164 King1889, 1890, 1891Castion, Eugene Public Market 1910, 1912, 1913, 1914, 1915,1916Castion, O. F. 50 Market Street 1882, 1883, 1884, 1886Castion, T. L. 101 Market Street 1886, 1887, 1888, 1889, 1890,1891, 1892, 1893, 10 Market 1901, 1903, 1908Chadwick, Janie 67 Lines Street 1916Clement, Oliver 2 West Street 1915 26 Charleston Street 1918Connor, Mary 4 Chapel Street 1884Courser, George 438 King Street 1895 551 King Street 1897Cross & Robinson 13 State Street 1893Crump, Walter 57 Market Street 1904Dallas, Jerry 4 Alexander Street 1884Davis, George 88 Calhoun Street 1920Davis, Thomas 36 Beaufain Street 1912, 1913Dawson, F. W. 137 Market Street 1913Deas, Ralling 61 King Street 1904DeLyon, Benjamin 434 King Street 1908Dingle, T. P. 21 Chapel Street 1897Dogon, D. D. 417 King Street 1917, 1918, 1919, 1920Evans, A. E. 117 ½ King Street 1916Farrow, Robert 159 King Street 1920Fenwick, J. W. 87 Bay Street 1913Ferguson, Cyrus 21 Calhoun Street 1889Ferguson, Jacob 49 Market Street 1901Ferguson, Lulu 96 Market Street 1897 25 Chapel Street 1898Fickling, J. H. 14 Market Street 1896, 1897, 1898Fleming, Susan 25 Chapel St. 1898Flynn, Harry 32 Charles Street 1920Fraser, J. S. 89 Market Street 1917, 1919, 1920Freelain (Freeland), J. D. 3 Morris St.1881 171 Meeting Street1897 343 Meeting 1906, 1907, 1908Gadsden, Jacob 625 King Street 1908Gadsden, Jonah 27 Lines Street 1884Gadsden, Sarah 625 King Street 1912Gaillard, William 29 Anson Street 1913Garland, S. 59 Alexander Street 1894, 1895Gary, Edward 10 Princess Street 1884 54 Calhoun Street 1886German, Francis 170 Calhoun 1916German, Susan 87 Coming St. 1919Gethers, Daniel 96 King Street 1901German, Francis 170 Calhoun 1915Gibbs, Katie 164 King 1913Fleming, Susan 25 Chapel St 18981889Gibson, Josephine 578 King St 1904Gibson, Rebecca 433 ½ King St 1898Giles, Thomas 289 East Bay St 1888Glover, C. G. 44 George Street 1887Goff, Diana 551 King 1903, 1908, 1911Goff, Robert 551 king Street 1904Gomez, Harry 34 Beaufain Street 1917, 1918, 1919, 1920Graham, Isaac 51 Lines Street 1918Green, Samuel 26 Inspection St 1920Green, Simon L. 18 Market St 1884 61 Market Street 1886,1890, 1891, 1896, 1898, 1901, 1904Hayne, Smart 101 Market Street 1904Hedleston, Catherine 64 King St 1898Hicks, James 24 Lucas Street 1919Hide, Halfe 19 Tradd Street 1917Holloway, Charles 391 ½ Line St 1914Horlbeck, S. J. 59 Alexander 1893Hutchinson, Lewis 88 Market St 1882, 1883, 1884, 1886, 1889,1890, 1891Holloway, Charles 391 ½ Line St 1914Jackson, Andrew 97 ½ Calhoun St 1920Jenkins, Abbie 50 Anson Street 1908Jenkins, Congaree 74 Anson St 1916Jenkins, Frank 235 East Bay St 1886Jenkins, Joseph 53 Market St 1897, 1898Jenkins, Susan 170 Calhoun 1911Johnson, B. F. 181 Coming St 1918Johnson, Joseph 63 Line Street 1919Johnson, Julius 28 Archdale St 1908Johnson, M. J. 639 King Street 1918, 1919Jones, Annie 7 Tradd Street 1886Jones, George W. 11 Chapel St 1893, 1894Jones William 8 Tradd Street 1884Knight, C. C. 57 Beaufain 1910, 1911Kyser, A. G. 643 King Street 1917Ladson, 554 Kin Street 1914Lewis, Annie 55 Market Street 1910. 1915Lewis, Grace 49 Market Street 1890, 1891Lewis, M. J. 554 King Street 1911Lewis, Peter 49 Market Street 1886, 1887, 1888, 1889Mann, J. A. 52 Anson Street 1916Manten, Mack 124 ½ Columbus St. 1918, 1919, 1920Marten, T. M. 107 East Bay St. 1920May, Hattie [Hettie] 63 Line Street 1903, 1904, 124 Columbus1911Mazyck, Lizzie 26 Charles Street 1920McGhee, Andrew 554 ½ King St 1912McKelvey, Serena 625 King Street 1916, 1917Miller, Jane 19 Beaufain Street 1911Miller, Samuel 96 king Street 1915Mitchell, Anna 85 Market Street 1896, 1898Mitchell, Joseph 70 Morris Street 1889Mitchell, Lucius 47 ½ Archdale St. 1904Morris, Fannie 163 Market Street 1908Morris, Henry M. 418 ½ King St. 1889 500 King Street 1892Moulton, Henry 647 King Street 1901, 1903, 1904 [as Moultrie]Moultrie, J. B. 576 King Street 1911Moultrie, Maria 593 King Street 1911Mortimer, Rosa 81 ½ Concord St. 1920Murray, Benjamin 51 Market St 1908, 1911, 1912Murray, Henry 10 Market Street 1919Murray, Leah 585 King Street 1894Myers & Williams 422 King Street 1888Myers, Annie 645 King Street 1886Myers, John 554 King Street 1884Nelson, Flora 37 Alexander Street 1886Nelson, Harriet 283 ½ East Bay St 1908Nichols, Tony 641 King Street 1920Perkins, William 149 Market St. 1908Peronneau, E. F. 391 ½ King St 1915Perry, Richard 119 King Street 1919Peterson, Pierce 51 ½ Line Street 1903, 1904Phinizy, Carrie 60 Spring Street 1903Powell, Key 103 Church Street 1889Richardson, Edward 51 Line St 1916Richardson, Fannie 12 Market St. 1888, 1889 16 Market Street1898, 1901Richardson, Lucinda 64 Anson St. 1908Richardson, Victoria 16 Market St. 1908, 1910Richardson, W. 14 Market Street 1886, 1887Rivers, D. 554 King Street 1913Robertson, Alice West End Grove 1904Robinson, B. 21 Chapel Street 1908Robinson, Mary 530 King Street 1904Roper, C. J. 106 King Street 1920Sanders, J. 41 Market Street 1883Sanders, Pigeon 3 Chisolm Street 1917Sands, R. 56 Mary Street 1908Seabrooke, J. P. 443 King Street 1908, 1910, 1911, 1912,1913,1914, 1915 554 King 1918Seabrooke, Robert 443 King St 1918, 1919, 1920Simmons, Henry H. 95 Calhoun 1884, 1886, 1887Singleton, Rosa 81 Concord St 1889Slaughter, Thomas 71 Market St. 1887, 1888Slotter, S. 49 Market Street 1882, 1883, 1884Smalls, Bancheus 91 Market St 1890Smalls, Benjamin 89 Market St. 1898, 1903Smalls, G. 54 Line Street 1897Smith, Evelyn 55 Queen Street 1917Smith, Julia 1913Smith, William 89 Market Street 1915Stevens, Julia 144 St. Philips 1920Stubbs, Tracy 3 1/s Milhouse 1920Swinton, S. H. 64 King Street 1901Thomas, Flora 54 Line Street 1913Thomas, Mary 8 Market Street 1920Thomas, W. T. 54 Line Street 1910, 1911Tripp, Joseph 55 ½ America St 1920Turner, Andrew 627 King Street 1884 551 King Street1886, 1887, 1888, 1890, 1891Turner, Mrs. L. 551 King Street 1889Wallace, Adam 51 Market Street 1886, 1887, 1888, 1890, 1891Wallace, Laura 51 Market 1904Whaley, J. E. 503 King Street 1908, 1910, 1911, 1913. 1914 4Morris St. 1917, 1918, 1919Wheeler, George 71 ½ Market St. 1919, 1920Williams, Benjamin 132 Calhoun St 1916, 86 Calhoun 1920Williams, Florence 13 1st Street 1919Williams, Hattie 237 St. Phillip 1904Williams, Jeremiah 101 King Street 1915, 9 Calhoun Street 1920Williams, M. H. 164 King Street 1901, 1903Williams, R. W. 22 Chapel Street 1898Wilson, Benjamin 95 East Bay St. 1917, 1920Wright, Annie 86 Concord Street 1886Wright, Joseph 63 Line Street 1920Yates, Joseph 163 Market Street 1886Ziegler, Isaac 87 Bay Street 1920