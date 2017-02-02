In honor of Black History Month, here are the names of every African-American restaurateur in Charleston from 1880 to 1920

-
This flyer promoted A.J. Castion's shop at 134 King St.
Scanning Facebook last night, I came across an interesting post. Historian
, City Paper contributor
, and USC Carolina Distinguished Professor David Shields had posted the names of every African-American restaurateur in Charleston from 1880 to 1920 in honor of Black History Month — 200 plus individuals.
When it comes to digging up this city's culinary past, particularly the unsung history of Charleston's African-American chefs and restaurant owners, Shields is on the forefront of the effort. And in the same vein as Toni Tipton Martin's incredible book, The Jemima Code
, which uncovered the work of all too often invisible black female chefs, Shields is also working to bring to light not just to the names of Charleston's forgotten culinary leaders, but to their stories as well.
Take, for example, John & Mary Castine/Castion, free black artisans in Charleston in the late 19th century. Shields writes, "John Castine (1800-1864) was a cigar maker. Mary (born 1809 in Haiti) was a mantua (a loose gown) maker. The family came from St. Domingue as free blacks in the years after the Haitian Revolution. After the Civil War and the death of John Castine, Mary and the adult sons assumed the name Castion. Sons Oscar, Theodore, Eugene, and Alfred would be significant retailers of food and restaurateurs. Oscar (1835-1894?) was trained as a fruiterer and began his public career at 31 Market St. retailing fruit and confections. Oscar would later work out of 50 Market, and in the 1880s oversee a restaurant at 71 Market.
Theodore (1840-1908) apprenticed as a carpenter, but after joining in Oscar’s business, took the stand over in 1886 and ran Market Street restaurants until 1908. His lunch room at 72 Nassau St. was a favorite cookshop of the first decade of the 20th century. Eugene M. (1842-1889) alternated between being a waiter in the early 1870s and a restaurateur running a lunch shop on Chapel Street in the 1880s. His son, Eugene Charles Castion (1883-19??), would enter the restaurant trade in the public market at age 22 and run an eating house until the First World War — he moves to Ashville, N.C. circa 1915.
Alfred Joseph Castion (born 1843-1899) was the protégé of Tom Tully
, the great black caterer in Charleston after the Civil War. He learned from Tully how to run the city’s game market and the fine points of being a pastry cook. He became, with Tully’s other protégé William Barron, the great event cook in the city and a first class restaurateur. He was the great poultry retailer in the city in the 1880s as well. In the 1890s he became the head of the Center Market while maintaining his catering office at 164 King St."
All this information and more will be included in Shields' forthcoming book, The Culinarians: Lives and Careers from the First Age of American Fine Dining
(University of Chicago Press, fall 2017). For the entire list of Black Charleston Restaurateurs from 1880-1920, read on.
Agnes, G. W. 89 St. Phillip 1908
Allen, F. A. 81 East Bay 1881
Allen, Paul 530 King Street 1896
Allen, W. I. 41 Market Street 1882
Alston, George 19 Queen Street 1917
Atkinson, L. J. 104 Columbus St. 1910
Baker, Anna 161 Market Street 1920
Baker, Stephen 161 Market Street 1919
Barron, J. F. 401 King Street 1911, 1912
Barron, Rebecca 3 State Street 1901
Barron, William G. 12 State Street 1883, 1884, 1886, 1887, 1888,
1889, 1890, 1891, 1892, 1893, 1894, 1895, 1896, 1897 3 State
Street 1898, 1900 (dies)
Baskin, Joseph 623 King Street 1919
Beckett, Ann E. 92 King Street 1886
Blake, Eliza 11 Tradd Street 1886
Bold, J. 161 Market Street 1883
Bonneau, S. 51 Lines Street 1910, 1911, Bonneau House
1914
Bowen, F. 524 King Street 1883
Brockington, Adele E. 16 Market 1915, 1916
Brockington, J. P. [B.] 16 Market St. 1917, 1919, 1920
Brockington, Jesse 35 Alexander St 1882, 1884, 1886, 1887,
1889 [Listed as huckster in 1890 directory]
Brockington, Phoebe 41 Alexander 1889
Broom, Leanna 40 Line Street 1902
Brown, Carolina 49 Anson 1908
Brown, S. C. 87 Bay Street 1910
Brown, T. G. 88 Market Street 1895
Bunch, M. C. 530 King Street 1902
Buse, Hanna 625 King Street 1897
Buist, Edward 8 Market Street 1915, 1916
Butler, S. B. 447 King Street 1902
Caldwell, Andrew Cool Blow 1902
Campbell & Hargrave 482 King St. 1889, 1890 [William Campbell]
Campbell, Dora 41 Alexander 1886
Campbell, Henrietta 201 King Street 1901
Canty, J. W. 554 King Street 1908
Canty, Millie 470 King Street 1903, 1904
Canty, W. J. 474 King Street 1901
Capers, Fred A.52 Market Street 1892, 1893, 1894, 1895, 1896,
1897, 1898, 1901, 1903, 1904, 1905, 1910, 1911 in 1889 is cook
to J. H. N. Meyer
Capers, Fanny 10 Market Street 1920
Capers, Maggie 10 Market Street 1912, 1913, 1914, 1916
Carew, J. 89 St. Phillip 1910
Carr, A. T. 255 Meeting Street 1886
Casey , F. T. 124 Columbus Street 1913, 1914, 1916
Castion, A. J. 134 King Street 1882, 1883, 1884, 1886 164 King
1889, 1890, 1891
Castion, Eugene Public Market 1910, 1912, 1913, 1914, 1915,
1916
Castion, O. F. 50 Market Street 1882, 1883, 1884, 1886
Castion, T. L. 101 Market Street 1886, 1887, 1888, 1889, 1890,
1891, 1892, 1893, 10 Market 1901, 1903, 1908
Chadwick, Janie 67 Lines Street 1916
Clement, Oliver 2 West Street 1915 26 Charleston Street 1918
Connor, Mary 4 Chapel Street 1884
Courser, George 438 King Street 1895 551 King Street 1897
Cross & Robinson 13 State Street 1893
Crump, Walter 57 Market Street 1904
Dallas, Jerry 4 Alexander Street 1884
Davis, George 88 Calhoun Street 1920
Davis, Thomas 36 Beaufain Street 1912, 1913
Dawson, F. W. 137 Market Street 1913
Deas, Ralling 61 King Street 1904
DeLyon, Benjamin 434 King Street 1908
Dingle, T. P. 21 Chapel Street 1897
Dogon, D. D. 417 King Street 1917, 1918, 1919, 1920
Evans, A. E. 117 ½ King Street 1916
Farrow, Robert 159 King Street 1920
Fenwick, J. W. 87 Bay Street 1913
Ferguson, Cyrus 21 Calhoun Street 1889
Ferguson, Jacob 49 Market Street 1901
Ferguson, Lulu 96 Market Street 1897 25 Chapel Street 1898
Fickling, J. H. 14 Market Street 1896, 1897, 1898
Fleming, Susan 25 Chapel St. 1898
Flynn, Harry 32 Charles Street 1920
Fraser, J. S. 89 Market Street 1917, 1919, 1920
Freelain (Freeland), J. D. 3 Morris St.1881 171 Meeting Street
1897 343 Meeting 1906, 1907, 1908
Gadsden, Jacob 625 King Street 1908
Gadsden, Jonah 27 Lines Street 1884
Gadsden, Sarah 625 King Street 1912
Gaillard, William 29 Anson Street 1913
Garland, S. 59 Alexander Street 1894, 1895
Gary, Edward 10 Princess Street 1884 54 Calhoun Street 1886
German, Francis 170 Calhoun 1916
German, Susan 87 Coming St. 1919
Gethers, Daniel 96 King Street 1901
Gibbs, Katie 164 King 1913
Gibson, Josephine 578 King St 1904
Gibson, Rebecca 433 ½ King St 1898
Giles, Thomas 289 East Bay St 1888
Glover, C. G. 44 George Street 1887
Goff, Diana 551 King 1903, 1908, 1911
Goff, Robert 551 king Street 1904
Gomez, Harry 34 Beaufain Street 1917, 1918, 1919, 1920
Graham, Isaac 51 Lines Street 1918
Green, Samuel 26 Inspection St 1920
Green, Simon L. 18 Market St 1884 61 Market Street 1886,
1890, 1891, 1896, 1898, 1901, 1904
Hayne, Smart 101 Market Street 1904
Hedleston, Catherine 64 King St 1898
Hicks, James 24 Lucas Street 1919
Hide, Halfe 19 Tradd Street 1917
Holloway, Charles 391 ½ Line St 1914
Horlbeck, S. J. 59 Alexander 1893
Hutchinson, Lewis 88 Market St 1882, 1883, 1884, 1886, 1889,
1890, 1891
Jackson, Andrew 97 ½ Calhoun St 1920
Jenkins, Abbie 50 Anson Street 1908
Jenkins, Congaree 74 Anson St 1916
Jenkins, Frank 235 East Bay St 1886
Jenkins, Joseph 53 Market St 1897, 1898
Jenkins, Susan 170 Calhoun 1911
Johnson, B. F. 181 Coming St 1918
Johnson, Joseph 63 Line Street 1919
Johnson, Julius 28 Archdale St 1908
Johnson, M. J. 639 King Street 1918, 1919
Jones, Annie 7 Tradd Street 1886
Jones, George W. 11 Chapel St 1893, 1894
Jones William 8 Tradd Street 1884
Knight, C. C. 57 Beaufain 1910, 1911
Kyser, A. G. 643 King Street 1917
Ladson, 554 Kin Street 1914
Lewis, Annie 55 Market Street 1910. 1915
Lewis, Grace 49 Market Street 1890, 1891
Lewis, M. J. 554 King Street 1911
Lewis, Peter 49 Market Street 1886, 1887, 1888, 1889
Mann, J. A. 52 Anson Street 1916
Manten, Mack 124 ½ Columbus St. 1918, 1919, 1920
Marten, T. M. 107 East Bay St. 1920
May, Hattie [Hettie] 63 Line Street 1903, 1904, 124 Columbus
1911
Mazyck, Lizzie 26 Charles Street 1920
McGhee, Andrew 554 ½ King St 1912
McKelvey, Serena 625 King Street 1916, 1917
Miller, Jane 19 Beaufain Street 1911
Miller, Samuel 96 king Street 1915
Mitchell, Anna 85 Market Street 1896, 1898
Mitchell, Joseph 70 Morris Street 1889
Mitchell, Lucius 47 ½ Archdale St. 1904
Morris, Fannie 163 Market Street 1908
Morris, Henry M. 418 ½ King St. 1889 500 King Street 1892
Moulton, Henry 647 King Street 1901, 1903, 1904 [as Moultrie]
Moultrie, J. B. 576 King Street 1911
Moultrie, Maria 593 King Street 1911
Mortimer, Rosa 81 ½ Concord St. 1920
Murray, Benjamin 51 Market St 1908, 1911, 1912
Murray, Henry 10 Market Street 1919
Murray, Leah 585 King Street 1894
Myers & Williams 422 King Street 1888
Myers, Annie 645 King Street 1886
Myers, John 554 King Street 1884
Nelson, Flora 37 Alexander Street 1886
Nelson, Harriet 283 ½ East Bay St 1908
Nichols, Tony 641 King Street 1920
Perkins, William 149 Market St. 1908
Peronneau, E. F. 391 ½ King St 1915
Perry, Richard 119 King Street 1919
Peterson, Pierce 51 ½ Line Street 1903, 1904
Phinizy, Carrie 60 Spring Street 1903
Powell, Key 103 Church Street 1889
Richardson, Edward 51 Line St 1916
Richardson, Fannie 12 Market St. 1888, 1889 16 Market Street
1898, 1901
Richardson, Lucinda 64 Anson St. 1908
Richardson, Victoria 16 Market St. 1908, 1910
Richardson, W. 14 Market Street 1886, 1887
Rivers, D. 554 King Street 1913
Robertson, Alice West End Grove 1904
Robinson, B. 21 Chapel Street 1908
Robinson, Mary 530 King Street 1904
Roper, C. J. 106 King Street 1920
Sanders, J. 41 Market Street 1883
Sanders, Pigeon 3 Chisolm Street 1917
Sands, R. 56 Mary Street 1908
Seabrooke, J. P. 443 King Street 1908, 1910, 1911, 1912,
1913,1914, 1915 554 King 1918
Seabrooke, Robert 443 King St 1918, 1919, 1920
Simmons, Henry H. 95 Calhoun 1884, 1886, 1887
Singleton, Rosa 81 Concord St 1889
Slaughter, Thomas 71 Market St. 1887, 1888
Slotter, S. 49 Market Street 1882, 1883, 1884
Smalls, Bancheus 91 Market St 1890
Smalls, Benjamin 89 Market St. 1898, 1903
Smalls, G. 54 Line Street 1897
Smith, Evelyn 55 Queen Street 1917
Smith, Julia 1913
Smith, William 89 Market Street 1915
Stevens, Julia 144 St. Philips 1920
Stubbs, Tracy 3 1/s Milhouse 1920
Swinton, S. H. 64 King Street 1901
Thomas, Flora 54 Line Street 1913
Thomas, Mary 8 Market Street 1920
Thomas, W. T. 54 Line Street 1910, 1911
Tripp, Joseph 55 ½ America St 1920
Turner, Andrew 627 King Street 1884 551 King Street
1886, 1887, 1888, 1890, 1891
Turner, Mrs. L. 551 King Street 1889
Wallace, Adam 51 Market Street 1886, 1887, 1888, 1890, 1891
Wallace, Laura 51 Market 1904
Whaley, J. E. 503 King Street 1908, 1910, 1911, 1913. 1914 4
Morris St. 1917, 1918, 1919
Wheeler, George 71 ½ Market St. 1919, 1920
Williams, Benjamin 132 Calhoun St 1916, 86 Calhoun 1920
Williams, Florence 13 1st Street 1919
Williams, Hattie 237 St. Phillip 1904
Williams, Jeremiah 101 King Street 1915, 9 Calhoun Street 1920
Williams, M. H. 164 King Street 1901, 1903
Williams, R. W. 22 Chapel Street 1898
Wilson, Benjamin 95 East Bay St. 1917, 1920
Wright, Annie 86 Concord Street 1886
Wright, Joseph 63 Line Street 1920
Yates, Joseph 163 Market Street 1886
Ziegler, Isaac 87 Bay Street 1920