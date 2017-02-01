So you think you know barbecue? Prove it with Robert Moss' quiz

-
Jonathan Boncek
-
Can you name what city serves barbecue spaghetti?
It is hard to escape stories on barbecue these days. Hell, we publish at least four or five of them ourselves each year here at CCP. And each time we do, we look to one man to lead the editorial process, historian, author, and barbecue whiz, Robert Moss.
Moss is the author of Barbecue: The History of an American Institution
in addition to being Southern Living's
barbecue editor. He knows more about sauces, pulled pork, brisket, and burnt ends than most people know about their spouses. When anyone raises a stink about something barbecue related (see: here
, here
, and here
), we turn to Moss for a fact check.
But now it's your turn to see if your own queology, as it were, can compete with the master's. On his website, The BBQ Hub, Moss has posted The BBQ Hub's Big BBQ Quiz. The 20 question exam tests your barbecue knowledge from simple questions about mustard-based sauce to 400 level Qs about mutton. Yes, mutton.
Think you can beat the pulled pork grand pooba? Test your knowledge here
.