Here's where to buy your Super Bowl platters

Jonathan Boncek
Get fancy with your Super Bowl snacks and order meat plates and platters from Artisan Meat Share.
The big game is this Sunday. You know, the Super Bowl. While we're bigger fans of the Puppy Bowl (sorry, they're cuter), we still love the snacks associated with sitting down and watching grown men slam their bodies into one another. If you don't want to worry about cooking for game day, grab a platter from these local restaurants.
The Crab Shacks
Shacks will be preparing party platters
including hot crab and artichoke dip ($29.99/1.5 lbs.), fried shrimp ($49.99/3 lbs.), and more.
Artisan Meat Share
Artisan Meat Share has a few different platter options for people looking to host Super Bowl parties. Meat plates and platters
range from $15-$125. Sticky Peanut Wings platter ($30/25 pieces, $60/50 pieces) and The Big Italian ($50/enough for eight people) require 48 and 72 hour notice, respectively, so get on it.
goat.sheep.cow.
Get charcuterie boards and sandwich platters from GSC
starting at $40.
Jim N Nicks Bar-B-Q
Choose from Jim 'n' Nicks
entire menu to create a custom Super Bowl menu that fits your budget, party, and the like. Some ideas include sliders by the dozen ($24-$36), sausage & pimento cheese tray ($37.50/25 servings, $73/50 servings), and riblets ($45/25 pieces, $85/50 pieces).
Kickin’ Chicken
Kickin Chicken offers an assortment of chicken trays
of 50 or 100 pieces. Party hosts can choose from nuggets, wings, chicken tenders, and Kickin’ Littles.
Earth Fare
Earth Fare
offers an assortment of platters ($24.99-$49.99), sandwiches ($8 each), salads ($11.99).
Queology
Queology is offering a tailgate package
or a 50 piece smoked wing platter. The tailgate package feeds 4-6, you choose between chicken or pork, and comes with two sides for $20. The wing platter also comes with two sides, at a price of $40.
Butcher & Bee
B&B is offering an array of dips and starters ($12-$15/quart) as well as burger and sandwich platters ($7 per sandwich) to choose from. Email info@butcherandbee.com for more info.