Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Win free Black Tap Coffee gear at their fifth anniversary party

New bean bags

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Tue, Jan 31, 2017 at 11:42 AM

Black Tap's beans have a new look
  • Provided
  • Black Tap's beans have a new look
On Thurs. Feb. 2, Black Tap Coffee will celebrate five years in business and to mark the occasion owners Ross Jett and Jayme Scott are throwing a party.

"As part of the celebration, we are raffling off a bunch of swag, including mugs, shirts, bags of coffee, and gift certificates," says Jett. "Anyone who purchases something in the shop on Thursday can enter to win something."

Since opening Black Tap's doors, Jett and Scott have entered the coffee roasting biz and they now sell coffee bean home delivery subscriptions in addition to merch like T-shirts and stickers. So to celebrate Black Tap's birthday, they're also rolling out new packaging design for their beans created by Jonathan Rypkema.

If you can't make it to the shop on Thursday, don't worry. "For those who can't make it by the shop that day, purchasing online at blacktapcoffee.com will double the chances to win something," Jett says.

