The Johns Island Farmers Market moves to Charleston Collegiate School's campus

The Charleston Collegiate School campus is just 1.7 miles from the Johns Island Farmers Market's former location.
Now in its fourth year of operation, the Johns Island Farmers Market is movin' on up the road, from their former location at 3546 Maybank Hwy., to the campus of Charleston Collegiate School (which is just 1.7 miles from the original location). The market will resume operations at its new spot on Sat. Feb. 4., from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
JI Farmers market director Frasier Block says, “We are thrilled to be moving the market to CCS. The campus amenities will make the market experience much more enjoyable for our loyal vendors and patrons, and their established 47 year presence will help us better our community outreach efforts.”
Amenities include better parking, power, water, a playground, and shady tree-covered areas. As always the market will include local farmers, vendors, food trucks, live music, and will be kid- and pet-friendly.
Stay up to date with the Johns Island Farmers Market here.