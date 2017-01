Take a look at Fish's new menu

click to enlarge Andrew Cebulka

FIsh's new menu continues its Asian-French tradition

click to enlarge

click to enlarge Andrew Cebulka

Sweet Soy Glazed Chicken

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge Andrew Cebulka

Tekka Don Vert

click to enlarge Andrew Cebulka

Shrimp Sambal

click to enlarge Andrew Cebulka

Scallops

click to enlarge Andrew Cebulka

Pork Steam Buns

click to enlarge Andrew Cebulka

Wonton Noodles

click to enlarge Andrew Cebulka

Day Boat Catch

click to enlarge Andrew Cebulka

Thai Beef Salad

click to enlarge Andrew Cebulka

Sweet Soy Glazed Chicken

David Schuttenberg, the new executive chef at Fish, has released his first menu and in keeping with the restaurant's French-Asian tradition, the cuisine is fish-heavy with some small plates and veg-centric dishes added into the mix.Before joining Fish, Schuttenberg worked with Chef Damon Wise at Wise-Buck. Prior to that he was the chef at Dickson's Farmstand Meats in Chelsea Market. But after living in New York City for 13 years, Schuttenberg told us in an March 2016 interview , it was time to go. Now at Fish he's bringing his NYC experience and French Culinary Institute training to a menu that's been under the same direction for a decade. Prior to leaving to open NICO in Mt. Pleasant, Chef Nico Romo ran Fish's kitchen for 10 years.Under Schuttenberg Fish now has a menu exclusive to the bar complete with a requisite burger topped with your choice of house kimchi or preserved chilies.The dinner menu features small, shareable plates like charred octupus and steamed clams, while dinner entrees include 72 hour short ribs, sweet soy glazed chicken, and lamb sirloin.For those in F&B, you're in luck. F&Bers get a 35 percent discount off their happy hour bill on Sundays.