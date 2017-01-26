Take a look at Fish's new menu

click to enlarge
Andrew Cebulka
FIsh's new menu continues its Asian-French tradition
David Schuttenberg, the new executive chef at Fish, has released his first menu and in keeping with the restaurant's French-Asian tradition, the cuisine is fish-heavy with some small plates and veg-centric dishes added into the mix.
Before joining Fish, Schuttenberg worked with Chef Damon Wise at Wise-Buck. Prior to that he was the chef at Dickson's Farmstand Meats in Chelsea Market. But after living in New York City for 13 years, Schuttenberg told us in an March 2016 interview
, it was time to go. Now at Fish he's bringing his NYC experience and French Culinary Institute training to a menu that's been under the same direction for a decade. Prior to leaving to open NICO in Mt. Pleasant, Chef Nico Romo
ran Fish's kitchen for 10 years.
Under Schuttenberg Fish now has a menu exclusive to the bar complete with a requisite burger topped with your choice of house kimchi or preserved chilies.
The dinner menu features small, shareable plates like charred octupus and steamed clams, while dinner entrees include 72 hour short ribs, sweet soy glazed chicken, and lamb sirloin.
For those in F&B, you're in luck. F&Bers get a 35 percent discount off their happy hour bill on Sundays.
Andrew Cebulka
Sweet Soy Glazed Chicken
Andrew Cebulka
Tekka Don Vert
Andrew Cebulka
Shrimp Sambal
Andrew Cebulka
Pork Steam Buns
Andrew Cebulka
Wonton Noodles
Andrew Cebulka
Day Boat Catch
Andrew Cebulka
Thai Beef Salad
Andrew Cebulka
Sweet Soy Glazed Chicken