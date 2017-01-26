Eat

Thursday, January 26, 2017

Take a look at Fish's new menu

Pork steam buns, please

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 1:10 PM

click to enlarge FIsh's new menu continues its Asian-French tradition - ANDREW CEBULKA
  • Andrew Cebulka
  • FIsh's new menu continues its Asian-French tradition
David Schuttenberg, the new executive chef at Fish, has released his first menu and in keeping with the restaurant's French-Asian tradition, the cuisine is fish-heavy with some small plates and veg-centric dishes added into the mix.

Before joining Fish, Schuttenberg worked with Chef Damon Wise at Wise-Buck. Prior to that he was the chef at Dickson's Farmstand Meats in Chelsea Market. But after living in New York City for 13 years, Schuttenberg told us in an March 2016 interview, it was time to go. Now at Fish he's bringing his NYC experience and French Culinary Institute training to a menu that's been under the same direction for a decade. Prior to leaving to open NICO in Mt. Pleasant, Chef Nico Romo ran Fish's kitchen for 10 years.

Under Schuttenberg Fish now has a menu exclusive to the bar complete with a requisite burger topped with your choice of house kimchi or preserved chilies.
click to enlarge 1-barmenu_winter2017_fish.jpg

The dinner menu features small, shareable plates like charred octupus and steamed clams, while dinner entrees include 72 hour short ribs, sweet soy glazed chicken, and lamb sirloin.

For those in F&B, you're in luck. F&Bers get a 35 percent discount off their happy hour bill on Sundays.
click to enlarge Sweet Soy Glazed Chicken - ANDREW CEBULKA
  • Andrew Cebulka
  • Sweet Soy Glazed Chicken
click to enlarge 2-dinnermenu_winter2017_fish_1_.jpg
click to enlarge 2-dinnermenu_winter2017_fish.jpg
click to enlarge Tekka Don Vert - ANDREW CEBULKA
  • Andrew Cebulka
  • Tekka Don Vert
click to enlarge Shrimp Sambal - ANDREW CEBULKA
  • Andrew Cebulka
  • Shrimp Sambal
click to enlarge Scallops - ANDREW CEBULKA
  • Andrew Cebulka
  • Scallops
click to enlarge Pork Steam Buns - ANDREW CEBULKA
  • Andrew Cebulka
  • Pork Steam Buns
click to enlarge Wonton Noodles - ANDREW CEBULKA
  • Andrew Cebulka
  • Wonton Noodles
click to enlarge Day Boat Catch - ANDREW CEBULKA
  • Andrew Cebulka
  • Day Boat Catch
click to enlarge Thai Beef Salad - ANDREW CEBULKA
  • Andrew Cebulka
  • Thai Beef Salad
click to enlarge Sweet Soy Glazed Chicken - ANDREW CEBULKA
  • Andrew Cebulka
  • Sweet Soy Glazed Chicken

Tags: , , , ,

  |  

Location

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2017, Charleston City Paper   RSS