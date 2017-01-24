Taco Spot Downtown and Apartment A are no more

Jonathan Boncek

Apartment A served tamales with Keebler crackers

The promise of nachos and tamales was enough to lure dozens of people in the door of Jason Vaughn's Apartment A during its first weeks in 2015. Vaughn brought tastes of the Delta to his Coming Street restaurant, serving three homemade salsas (mild, hot, and tomatillo/green) with tamales and ... wait for it ... Keebler crackers.As critic Vanessa Wolf wrote in her review, "the steamed Mississippi tradition dictates that the cornmeal/meat combo be spread on a cracker and topped with more hot sauce. Whether you oblige or not, the results are still delectable."But apparently the intriguing culinary tradition was not enough to keep the restaurant going. Taco Spot West Ashley employee Michael Uricchio says that both Apartment A and the downtown Taco Spot have closed after Vaughn gave up the lease.The West Ashley Taco Spot, however, endures. "We're still open seven days a week," says Uricchio.