Tricounty Family Ministries' crowdfunded walk-in cooler has been installed

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Adding the walk-in cooler is the first step in TFM's kitchen renovation
Remember in December when nearly 200 people donated $50,000 to help North Charleston soup kitchen Tricounty Family Ministries remodel its kitchen? Well, part of the work is done and as of this weekend, TFM has a walk-in cooler installed and ready to be filled with donated food.
Sue Hanshaw, TFM's chairman and CEO says, "Our brand new walk-in refrigeration system is up and running! We are awaiting our vent/fire suppression system next week with plans to have our kitchen operational by the first week in February."
In December, we wrote "Walk-ins Welcome
," a story about TFM's move to a bigger space at Cherokee Place United Methodist. For 30 years TFM had operated at 3349 Rivers Avenue in a tiny complex of buildings, serving 45,433 meals a year out of a small house.
Once the rest of the kitchen, including an oven and hood, have been installed at their new Cherokee Place home, TFM will not only be able to feed more people, but also provide their clients with cover from the elements, something their old location lacked.
As Charleston Grill GM and TFM advocate Mickey Bakst says, "They create a destination from the worst situations and give them an oasis."
Thanks to Charlestonians' generosity, that oasis just got a little bit better.