Bob Carter shutters Barony Tavern citing health issues

Barony Tavern is inside the Renaissance Hotel

Bob Carter, who previously ran Rutledge Cab Co., hopes to convalesce in Florida before returning to Charleston

After two years in business, Chef Bob Carter's Barony Tavern inside the Renaissance Hotel has shuttered. The announcement was posted on Facebook last night.Carter says the closure is due to his kidney failure."I'm a candidate for a kidney transplant," Carter says. "It'll be a while, but it's getting closer and closer and to do that I have to have a caregiver, so I'm going to stay with my family in Florida to have the transplant and be close to some people to convalesce."Due to his health issues, which involved dialysis three days a week and other medical treatments the other four, Carter has tried to have other staff run Barony Tavern in his absence."I've tried that for the past year," he says. "But you can't be an absentee owner. I decided to get out."Carter doesn't know what Renaissance Hotel has planned for the space, but expects a remodel and concept change will be forthcoming.As for future projects in Charleston, Carter says don't rule him out."I haven't been healthy for a couple years. I've been on disability. I'm on dialysis three days a week and some other medical treatments six days."I think I'll be back full force and healthy after this," Carter says.