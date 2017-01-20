492 brings back guest bartender series

click to enlarge Provided

Megan Deschaine and Joy Richard mix drinks for charity.

492's head bartender Megan Deschaine is a star mixologist — she'll be competing in the all-female mixology contest, Southeast Regional Speed Rack competition (again) on Sun. Feb. 12. But she's not the only badass bartender who mixes drinks at 492. The restaurant is bringing back their guest bartender series starting next Tues. Jan. 24 with Joy Richard of Mash Bar.Richard joins Deschaine behind the bar for a fundraising night of drink mixin'. They'll be creating craft cocktails from the 2016 Speed Rack competition and 100 percent of tips will be matched by 492 and donated to METAvivor Research and Support Inc., a nonprofit that fights stage IV metastatic breast cancer.