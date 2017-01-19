Roderick Hale Weaver says farewell to Lewis Barbecue, hello to The Granary

click to enlarge
When it comes to respected bartenders in Charleston, Roderick Hale Weaver is among the best. The former Husk bar manager joined Lewis Barbecue
this summer bringing his knack for creative cocktails with him. His watermelon agua fresca pitchers where a refreshing counterpoint to the rich brisket and made sitting on the restaurant's patio elbows deep in hot guts on a 90 degree day this summer just a little more tolerable. But now Weaver says he's leaving the barbecue biz for The Granary
's new location at 835 Coleman Boulevard.
"I've really enjoyed my time at Lewis, but I'm ready to try something else," Weaver says. "I'm looking for a home I can grow and be myself, a place to have a connection to the kitchen and be crazy creative."
Having known The Granary's chef and owner Brannon Florie for years, Weaver believes it will be just the place to stretch his cocktail skills.
"Brannon is a Charleston Brown Water Society brother. He and I have been friends and fans of each other's work for several years. It's gonna be a lot of fun working with him," says Weaver. That said, Weaver says the split from Lewis was amicable.
"John, Ben [Garbee], and I will certainly remain friends," Weaver says. "I have nothing but appreciation and respect for them both."
Florie and business partner Steve Palmer expect to open the new Granary in February.
“Although the place looks a little different, we’re maintaining the integrity of the restaurant by keeping fan-favorites like happy hour offers, the date night menu and lobster roll Mondays,” says Florie in a press release. “We’ve worked with Steve and his team to boost the programming and menu with hopes of being a go-to spot for Mt. Pleasant residents and beyond.”
The Granary will be open Sun. through Thurs. from 4 to 10 p.m., Fri. and Sat. from 4 to 11 p.m. and for Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.