Local restaurants celebrate anniversaries with food specials

Take two bucks off this bad boy on Sat. Jan. 28.

Poogan's Porch and Persimmon Cafe are celebrating January with specially priced menus. Poogan's Porch's annual Rollback menu kicks off on Mon. Jan. 23 and lasts until Thurs. Feb. 9. During this time guests will receive a 40 percent discount on all food items from the current dinner menu in celebration of 40 years of Poogan's operating on Queen Street.On Sat. Jan. 28, Persimmon Cafe celebrates four years in Charleston with a day of deals. From 10 a.m.-9 p.m. guests can enjoy $2 off all sandwiches and $2 off all custards, for dine in and takeout.