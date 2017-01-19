Chef Nico Romo announces his new Mt. Pleasant restaurant will be called NICO

click to enlarge Provided

Nico Romo will open NICO this spring.

Here's proof that Charleston's real estate boom is a boon for Mt. Pleasant — moments after posting that cocktail king RH Weaver is joining The Granary's new Coleman Boulevard location, former Fish Chef Nico Romo announced his new restaurant NICO will be at 201 Coleman Blvd. Maybe Mt. Perfect isn't so bad after all. (I kid, I kid, Mt. P. Love you. Mean it.)In classic teaser fashion, those are all of the details we have so far, but if I was living East of the Cooper, I'd be feeling pretty pumped right now.For a decade French chef Romo helmed Fish on King Street. Romo was named a Master French Chef in 2009, a title that, at the time, only 56 other chefs in the United States shared. In addition, Romo was one of the earliest supports of sustainable seafood in Charleston. When fisherman Mark Marhefka began selling trash fish to chefs, Romo was one of his first clients.Now, after working for Patrick Properties for 10 years, he brings his European training and appreciation for locally sourced ingredients to his own concept. NICO is expected to open this spring.