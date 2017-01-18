Hot Eats: Three upcoming food functions not to miss

click to enlarge
Is it just us or have pop-up dinners doubled in recent weeks? From the roving pie masters La Morra Pizzeria's recent stop at Le Farfalle to Short Grain's collaboration with Edmund's Oast, some of the best eats in town right now are one-night-only deals.
With that said, here's where we'd be dining in upcoming weeks if we had unlimited resources:
Semilla Pop-Up
New food truck Semilla
might not sound familiar, but we've written
about the creators plenty. Siblings Jill Schenzel and Macready Downer are the two who were originally behind plans to remodel 223 St. Philip St. into a restaurant called Seed. Two years since our initial report, those plans have since fell through, but they made way for an opportunity to create a Mexican street food truck instead. And now Charlestonians can get a taste of Chef Macready's goods — he was sous chef at Kevin Binkley's Binkley’s Restaurant in Cave Creek, Arizona as well as worked at José Andrés’ at Minibar in D.C. — this Sun. Jan. 21 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Bar Mash.
Short Grain at Le Farfalle
On Sun., Jan. 22 Shuai and Corrie Wang of Short Grain
are taking over the kitchen at Le Farfalle. Fresh off a super successful take-over at Edmund's Oast as well as a trip to China, the two will work together with Chef Michael Toscano to develop the menu. Reservations are encouraged though people can also drop in any time as the bar is seated on a first come, first served basis. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Yazoo and Spero's Hot Chicken & Beer Dinner
If you love Spero
's Tuesday night chicken package — $35 for chicken, two sides, mac and cheese, cole slaw, and four biscuits — take note. On Tues. Feb. 7 you have the option to swap in Nashville hot chicken. It's all in celebration of the arrival of Yazoo Brewing's beers to the Charleston market. Fittingly, Spero will be serving Yazoo to go along with your chicken dinner.