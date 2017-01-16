Tickets to women's F&B business conference FAB go on sale today at noon

click to enlarge
FAB will bring some of the biggest names in F&B to Charleston for a June business conference
"I want to empower women and give women the upper hand and more resources and more information before they make any rash decision." That's how Randi Weinstein described her new women's F&B business conference FAB
when we spoke to her in November. The June 11-13 conference will be an opportunity for women working in food and beverage to talk all things business — from opening a restaurant to managing payroll — in a setting catered specifically to them. And tickets for FAB go on sale today at noon.
"It’s been exciting and we've had a lot of really good traction," says Weinstein regarding the lead-up to the ticket launch.
There are two ticket options: FAB 101 ($500) and FAB 202 ($700). As Weinstein describes on the website, 101 is for women who either have restaurant ownership aspirations or merely want to up their game to be the MVP of their of where they work. FAB 202 is designed to help women already in an ownership position who is looking for resources to grow their restaurant business.
Speakers for FAB include Chef Barbara Lynch, owner of Barbara Lynch Gruppo, Carolyn Richmond, co-chair of Fox Rothschild's Hospitality Practice Kat Kinsman of ExtraCrispy.com, Dana Cowin, the former 20-year editor of Wine & Food magazine, and Amanda Kludt, Editor and Chief of Eater.com.
In addition to the conference, tickets are also available today for intimate dinners with FAB's speakers where attendees can meet casually with some of the industry's most influential women.
"Some dinners might have two speakers at a table. We’re capping the largest dinner with three people from the Mario Batali organization," says Weinstein. And she's keeping the dinner prices in a broad range from $35 to $150 so attendees will have choices.
Tickets go on sale today at noon. Click here
for more information.