Eat

Monday, January 16, 2017

Sermet's to be replaced with Gentry Bar by Southern Charm's JD Madison

Gentryfication

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Mon, Jan 16, 2017 at 4:10 PM

click to enlarge KINSEY GIDICK
  • Kinsey Gidick
There goes that JD Madison again. The owner of Sermet's and bit player on Bravo's Southern Charm announced on Twitter today that his King Street restaurant will be changing to Gentry Bar in March.

We noticed the space was shuttered this weekend when we spotted brown paper covering all of the windows. Details regarding the redux are limited, but according to a tweet, there may or may not be a horsey look to the updated space.
The renovation has also shuttered jazz bar The Mezz upstairs. A voicemail for the lounge says that The Mezz is closed but will reopen in March as "The Gentry House, Charleston's home for cocktails and comfort food." A tweet from the Sermet's handle, however, says "the first floor is being called Gentry Bar second floor Gentry Room. Cocktails and Comfort Food is the concept."

Madison could not be reached for comment, but we presume the name comes from his Gentry Bourbon brand, which takes its title from Madison's grandfather, John Gentry Madison. Still not ringing a bell? Perhaps you'll recall more from Season 3 Ep. 4 of Southern Charm when Craig Conover's bourbon-running dreams are dashed by Madison. Read on for a refresher.

Tags: , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2017, Charleston City Paper   RSS