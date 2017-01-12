The Edwin S. Taylor Fishing Pier's new Pier 101 restaurant will be a nod to the old Pavilion

-
The original Folly Beach pier restaurant opened in 1931.
As we previously reported, the Edwin S. Taylor Fishing Pier restaurant
is getting a new owner and a new look this year. In October, Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission announced that Avocet Hospitality, owners of The Tides Hotel, had the winning bid to take over the property which had been occupied by Locklear's for the past 11 years.
Now Avocet has revealed new details on their plans and for those with a love of nostalgia, the design plan should come as welcome news. The new restaurant Avocet is calling Pier 101
will be a nod to the past.
"We are taking the next two months to completely gut the current space and doing our best to recreate and incorporate elements of the old Pier/Pavilion that was built in 1931," says Wesley Bloomfield, Avocet's director of marketing. "The original pier was open air and served food as well as hosted dances. Avocet has incorporated a garage door window opening in order to bring the ocean into the restaurant when the weather permits."
Graphic designer Gil Shuler has been tasked with using the old pavilion's original font for the logo and will incorporate signage similar to what was on the pier when it opened in 1931. Live music will play on the outside deck where an outside bar overlooking the ocean is also being built.
The idea, Bloomfield says, is to create a casual, family-friendly place with "a classically inspired menu featuring specialties such as fried or grilled local shrimp and seafood, salads, burger, and fries."
Pier 101 is expected to open in March.