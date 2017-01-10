SOL Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar expands downtown

-
Sol Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar's carnitas Napoleon layers roasted pork between crispy fried tortillas
SOL Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar, the restaurant Robert Moss described in 2014 as selling baffling taco platters
, will expand into downtown this spring. The Mt. Pleasant chain is in the midst of an expansion, having opened a location in Summerville in 2015. SOL's downtown spot will open in the Bell South Building at 385 Meeting St.
"We are so excited for the opportunity to reach the downtown community," says owner, David Clark in a press release. "We have some work ahead of us but we look forward to welcoming guests into our new home with great food, great cocktails and genuine hospitality."
The Downtown location will continue the same menu
as its other two locations and will offer dining indoor and out facing the Charleston Visitor's Center. In addition, the same 60 tequila selection can be expected and SOL promises that "all margaritas and cocktails are handcrafted using fresh squeezed juices.
SOL continues the Mazyck-Wraggborough restaurant growth that began with the arrival of the Wise-Buck group's trifecta, Wise-Buck, Feathertop, and Scarecrow. The Brick
, going into 24 B Ann St. is also, to the best of our knowledge, still under construction. As hotels continue to pop up along Upper Meeting Street, restaurants are opening in the once sleepy neighborhood.
SOL will open at 385 King St. this spring