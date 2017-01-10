Marina Variety store to host a Big Bad Breakfast

Oxford, Miss. Chef John Currence is no stranger to Charleston. He visits frequently and is often a guest at the Charleston Wine + Food festival. But this March the owner of City Grocery, Snack Bar, and, of course, Big Bad Breakfast, isn't doing a fancy dinner during the event, rather he'll take over greasy spoon favorite The Marina Variety store for a March 3 late-night breakfast to benefit Lowcountry Street Grocery and Currence's charity Move On Up Foundation
which funds youth initiatives focused on health, wellbeing, and physical activity.
Timed to take place in the midst of Charleston Wine + Food, this pop-up function is a collaboration with Angel Postell's (former Charleston Wine + Food fest director) new BevCon Conference. And Currence appears to be pumped about the event.
In a tweet this morning the chef said, "Could not be more excited! Count on Pork Neck Posole and Shakshouka from this guy. Can not wait to be back in CHS with this bunch of pirates and my favorite dive!! Thanks Angel Passailaigue Postell for lighting this candle!!"
Following a $50 per person dinner at Marina featuring chefs Kelly English of Restaurant Iris/Second Line in Memphis and Sarah Simmons and Aaron Hoskins of Birds & Bubbles in New York/Rise Bakery, guests can head downstairs to Salty Mike's for a late night bar Pop-Up ($10) courtesy of BevCon. Jayce McConnell of Edmund’s Oast, Jerry Slater from Atlanta, Alba Huerta of Julep in Houston, and Gary Crunkleton of The Crunkleton in Chapel Hill will take over Salty Mike's bar which will also feature a special menu with High Wire Distilling spirits. The ticket also includes small bites by Chef Chris Stewart of The Glass Onion and Rebecca Masson of Fluff Bake Bar in Houston.
Dinner seating is available at 10, 10:30, and 11 p.m. Tickets to both events may be purchased here
.