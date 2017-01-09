Charleston is getting a Guy Fieri restaurant ... kinda

click to enlarge
If Donkey Sauce is what you think the Charleston restaurant scene has been missing, boy do we have some good news for you. Flavor Town is but a Charleston Carnival Cruise trip away.
The Post & Courier reports
that Carnival's Ecstacy, which calls the Port of Charleston home, is getting a two-week upgrade that includes the addition of Guy's Burger Joint, a "made-to-order hamburger restaurant in partnership with Food Network star Guy Fieri."
According to Carnival's website, "we went looking for someone to help us grill up the best burgers at sea, and we found just the guy." Carnival promises that Guy's Burger Joint will "bring all the authentic appeal of a roadside burger shack to ... the cool poolside spot for hot burgers and hand-cut fries. Try a fresh-off-the-grill burger Guy’s way, or take it off-road to our toppings bar and truly make it your own."
The ship is headed to drydock in Grand Bahama Shipyard in Freeport, The Bahamas tomorrow to begin the remodel which also includes the addition of something called Blue Iguana Cantina, a Cherry on Top candy store, and what we can only imagine will be the onboarding of barrel upon barrel of Guy's signature Awesome Pretzel Chicken Tenders.
We also discovered Guy's Burger Joint menu
and, come to find out, Guy's even included a secret burger decoder. Because Guy Fieri is such a standup, er, guy, he's included an acronym key to help guests order the very best burger:
L.T.O.P — Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle
S.M.C. — Super Melty Cheese
Rojo Ring (Ed note: not to be confused with the Nuva Ring) — Crispy Spicy Onion Ring
Donkey Sauce — Jacked Up Secret Mayo Sauce
click to enlarge
No word on whether Guy's Burger Joint will offer the same cocktails its Time Square sister spot sells, drinks New York Times
restaurant critic Pete Wells called
"the one that glows like nuclear waste" and a watermelon margarita that tastes like "some combination of radiator fluid and formaldehyde," but here's hoping.
The next opportunity to taste test Guy's Burger Joint is on Ecstasy's Jan. 25 departure, a five-day trip to the Bahamas.