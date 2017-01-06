Three weeks and counting until Rodney Scott's whole hog goodness opens on King

click to enlarge
Like a pack of hungry wolves circling their prey, the Instagram feeds of known Charleston food fanatics have been blowing up with snaps of the exterior of forthcoming Scott's Bar-B-Que
(1011 King St.). Today painters were delicately putting the final coat on signage, but we still have a hot minute before the whole hog goodness hits our mouths.
"We're hoping to open the third week of this month," Scott says. The pitmaster adds that construction is coming along well, but weather and material deliveries will play a role in meeting his opening date goal.
click to enlarge
Then, of course, there's the issue of staffing. Scott also runs his original Hemingway, S.C. location and will have to divide his time between the two to get things up and running. But he brushes off any suggestion of that being a stressful predicament.
"I’m kind of Superman at times," explains Scott. "In the beginning, I’ll be there a lot myself and eventually train some staff members working with me." Scott's team in Charleston will have to cook through the night as each day the pigs come off the six pits promptly at 11 a.m. when the restaurant's doors open.
click to enlarge
Hopefully staff can work in some rest between pulling all-nighters and unlocking the doors because lines are expected.
"I hope that I have a line to Rutledge," say Scott. "I hope to feed every human being, every single individual — from Charleston, Goose Creek, Mt. Pleasant — every person with a heartbeat in the entire Charleston Lowcountry at least once."
Careful what you wish for, Rodney.
Scott's Bar-B-Que will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.