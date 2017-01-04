Second Callie's Hot Little Biscuit opening in the market

Instagram

Callie's Hot Little Biscuit will open in the market this spring

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

Carrie Morey now has three Callie's locations

It happens every January. We get hit with a sad bunch of emails alerting us to restaurant closures. But with those emails comes a handful of alerts to new spaces and that includes a second Callie's Hot Little Biscuit opening on the peninsula this year.Carrie Morey's biscuit empire is expanding to the market. Callie's is slated to open in the former Food for the Southern Soul kiosk — directly across from the market's Caviar & Bananas — this spring.The new location is a longtime coming says Morey. "I actually went to Hank Holliday when they were first remodeling the market, probably four years ago, when I first started dreaming of the Callie's concept," says Morey. But Holliday informed her that spaces were all full. "I was bummed, but I kept looking for a space. When the space came available, he called me and said you're first on the waiting list."Morey admits she was apprehensive about having two locations so close together on the peninsula, but says, "I feel like it'll be good for us to have representation in such a historic part of Charleston, and I hope we can do our city proud by being a good first impression for the people who come to Charleston."Plus, the market holds a special place in Morey's heart. As a kid, she grew up biking around a much sleepier version of the tourist spot we know today. "That's where we hung out and we rode our bikes through there and followed the boiled peanut man. I love the market and have great memories of it growing up," she says.Callie's Hot Little Biscuit market location will offer the same menu as the King Street spot with the occasional special. But to help the traffic flow — it can get crowded in the air conditioned hall where the kiosk will sit — Morey has developed a Callie's Hot Little Biscuit app that will work at any of her three locations including Atlanta."While we love the tourists coming in, we want our locals to have a space as well. So you just download the Hot Little Biscuit app, and you can order and pay online and come right to the front and get your order," Morey says.The new Callie's Hot Little Biscuit is expected to open as early as March.