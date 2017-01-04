Colicchio addresses Top Chef: Charleston's controversial Boone Hall plantation episode on Esquire

"In the California season, we married 40 gay couples. That was really emotional. The Supreme Court was still debating whether or not people were going to have that right. We decided to take it on and we felt we did the right thing.Suggesting that he thought maybe some of the backlash came from African American Chef Gerald Sombright being in the Sudden Death Cook-Off on a plantation, Colicchio added, "I don't know what the reaction would have been if there were two white chefs. But I told [someone who asked about the episode], it's not like we realized a black chef was on the bottom and we picked a plantation. C'mon. Watch the rest of the season; we still deal with it."
What was interesting was that some people thought we did a pretty good job of handling [filming on a plantation], while others were angry because they thought we were using the location for entertainment. People weren't upset that we were there, but that we were there as a cooking show. Well, [Boone Hall Plantation] has also been the site of the Charleston oyster festival for the past 34 years, and we were doing an oyster roast competition. That's why we were there. I know from going there and having these conversations that they're tough to have."
"The idea that food should be divorced of any cultural or historical context is kind of what I was trying to respond to as well. There is place for food and cooking in history and culture. Maybe if you're not cognizant of some of these issues that are already being discussed, and you watch this food reality show, you think this is out of left field. Well, it's really not. Maybe we're just closer to it, and maybe our producers are closer to it.Read the full interview over at Esquire.com. The next Top Chef: Charleston episode airs Thurs. Jan. 5 at 10 p.m. on Bravo.
