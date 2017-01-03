DB's Cheesesteaks is back and opening in Avondale

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Danny Bailey is currently remodeling the former Papa Murphy's location in Avondale
For year's Danny Bailey's Folly Road DB's Cheesesteaks, Burgers, & Fries won Best Cheesesteak in CP's annual Best of Charleston awards
. Readers couldn't get enough of the sandwiches which Bailey learned to make from a long line of cheesesteak experts. As Jeff Allen wrote in 2007, Bailey hails from an "extended family of an award-winning Delaware cheesesteak chain."
Much to fans' chagrin, however, Bailey's Folly location closed in December 2010. But, like an "extremely shredded, almost ground hamburger-like" phoenix rising from the ashes, DB's will fly again. Bailey has announced that he's making a comeback opening a new DB’s Cheesesteaks in Avondale in the old Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza.
"It's in my DNA," says Bailey in a press release. The need to continue the family tradition that was started by his grandmother in 1960s Philadelphia is too strong to ignore and so sometime early this year the new shop will unlock its doors at 2 Avondale Ave.