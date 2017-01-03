Cannon Green adds Plinko game to happy hour

click to enlarge
Cannon Green
Provided
Cannon Green's chicken liver pate is served with burgundy jelly, toast, and house-made pickles for $8.
recently updated their happy hour with some seasonal dishes and specially priced cocktails. You can check it out for yourself every Tues.-Sat., from 5-7 p.m. And while you're there, ask if you can play CG's version of Plinko — yes like the game from The Price is Right
First, you get a Plinko chip and then you drop it at the top of the Plinko board. Easy enough. The best part, though, is what you may win. Prizes include vouchers for stuff like a free beer and shot or a $10 bottle of wine. The game that keeps on giving.
click to enlarge
Provided
Try your luck at Cannon Green's Plinko
As for the eats and drinks:
The happy hour menu, created by Chef Amalia Scatena, features items like gourmet tacos for $2, blistered shishito peppers for $6, oysters on the half shell for $2.50 a pop, and Chilaquiles — masa tortillas with salsa roja, chorizo, crema, queso, and lettuce for $6.
You can snag any one of Cannon Green's specialty cocktails, like the Spring Street Manhattan, made with High West double rye, Carpano Antica vermouth, and Blackstrap Bitters for $8. Other drink specials include well liquor for $5, house beer for $3, and house wine for $5.
click to enlarge
Connelly Hardaway
A Spring Street Manhattan will put a spring in your step.