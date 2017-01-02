Dixie Supply Bakery & Cafe shutters following owner's death

-
Amy Polston
Dixie Supply was well known for its tomato pies
In his 2009 review, Robert Moss called Kristine and Allen Holmes' Dixie Supply Bakery & Cafe
"something special," a place that didn't need fancy decor to set it apart. But that special spot on State Street is no more. According to Eater, Dixie Supply has shuttered following the September death of Kristine.
Located next to the Li'l Cricket on State Street, following it's 2008 opening, Dixie Supply quickly caught national attention. The small cafe, loved for its tomato pie
, made it onto Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" in 2012 when Chef Patrick Woodham wowed Fieri with his shrimp BLT with fried green tomatoes.
A Facebook post dated Dec. 29 reads, "We have loved being your neighborhood cafe for the past 10 years and it is with heavy hearts to make this decision."
Calls for further details on the future of the space were not returned.