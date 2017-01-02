CP contributor Timmons Pettigrew becomes Edmund's Oast director of group operations

-
Chrys Rynearson
-
Pettigrew co-founded the online local beer resource chsbeer.org.
It's a new dawn, it's a new day, it's a new year, and we're happy to report that one of our contributors
and favorite beer aficionados Timmons Pettigrew has a new gig. Pettigrew has been named director of group operations for Edmund's Oast.
The brewski buff, who has his master's degree in economics from University of South Carolina, has worked in pricing strategy for an industrial distribution company for the past 11 years. But we know him better as a writer, author of the book Charleston Beer: A High-Gravity History of Lowcountry Brewing
, and co-founder of Charleston Beer Week.
Now Pettigrew will combine his beer and business skills at Edmund's. “With the continued growth and expansion of Edmund’s Oast, it was imperative that we add this key position to assist with the development and management of efforts,” says EO owner Scott Shor. “Timmons has been a long-time friend of the local beer community, The Charleston Beer Exchange, and Edmund’s Oast, and we know his professional skills will be a major benefit to our success in the future.”
As for Pettigrew, he's ready to jump into the new role. "I am thrilled beyond words to be joining the dream team at Edmund's Oast as director of group operations," says Pettigrew. We plan to build a solid back-office infrastructure across the restaurant, Edmund's Oast Brewing Company, and Edmund's Oast Exchange, giving our team everything they need to make the magic happen for our guests."