Monday, January 2, 2017

Charles Towne Fermentory now open in Avondale

Funky ferments

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Mon, Jan 2, 2017 at 2:10 PM


"What the fuck is that?" was the reaction CP Music Editor Kelly Rae Smith had last week when she cruised past Avondale's newest addition. "I'm driving past and I see all these people chugging beers in the old Junk & Jive," Smith says. Come to find out the vision wasn't a holiday hangover mirage, but rather the likes of Charles Towne Fermentory, the city's latest brewery.

The Fermentory officially opened on Dec. 17 and has since been pouring out the pints — "big ones too" says Smith, in her case for $3 a pop — in its big warehouse-like space.

Adam Goodwin is the head brewer and right now the Fermentory has five beers on tap. There aren't any on-site food options yet, but we're told they're working on that. In the meantime, check out the new spot Tues.-Thurs. from 4-11 p.m., Fri. and Sat. from 2-12 p.m., and Sun. from 2-10 p.m.

