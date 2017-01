Charles Towne Fermentory now open in Avondale

Hey all you #Charleston #beer lovers–our long time friend Adam Goodwin (owner and brewmaster) just opened #CharlesTowneFermentory in Avondale. Go check it out and get some amazing beer! We hope to have these guys on tap ASAP! @chsfermentory A photo posted by 167 Raw (@167_raw) on Dec 23, 2016 at 8:26am PST

"What the fuck is that?" was the reaction CP Music Editor Kelly Rae Smith had last week when she cruised past Avondale's newest addition. "I'm driving past and I see all these people chugging beers in the old Junk & Jive," Smith says. Come to find out the vision wasn't a holiday hangover mirage, but rather the likes of Charles Towne Fermentory , the city's latest brewery.The Fermentory officially opened on Dec. 17 and has since been pouring out the pints — "big ones too" says Smith, in her case for $3 a pop — in its big warehouse-like space.Adam Goodwin is the head brewer and right now the Fermentory has five beers on tap. There aren't any on-site food options yet, but we're told they're working on that. In the meantime, check out the new spot Tues.-Thurs. from 4-11 p.m., Fri. and Sat. from 2-12 p.m., and Sun. from 2-10 p.m.