Six festive cocktails we'd like to guzzle right now

Our spiced rum will warm you right up on this chilly day! We're serving it on the weekends through the holidays. Come grab a mug today! A photo posted by Stems & Skins (@stemsandskins) on Dec 16, 2016 at 6:14am PST

The Peppermint Mocha Martini at Victor Social Club is made with Bailey's and Schnapps

It’s almost holiday vacation time and we’re not nearly tipsy enough. Here atHQ we’re working up until 5 p.m. this Friday afternoon to make sure you have plenty of reading material over the holidays. But don’t for a minute think we won’t be hitting the sauce the minute we clock out. With that in mind, here are some hearty holiday sippers we’re daydreaming about.Over at Stems and Skins, the crew has put together a toasty spiced rum. Complete with cloves, citrus, and cinnamon sticks, we suspect this warm cuppa will get you lit like a holiday fire.Forget Starbuck's Peppermint Mochas. At Victor Social Club you can get your mint fix with a Schnapps kick. Their Peppermint Mocha Martini ($12) is made with vodka, peppermint schnapps, Baileys, cream, chocolate swirl, and mocha. And, of course, comes with a peppermint stick garnish.Edmund’s Oast is getting all festive with beer, their rosey Fan Fiction. OK, so it's not a cocktail, but this Belgian golden ale brewed with beets certainly looks the part. And bonus, a dollar of each sale will be given to Camp Happy Days, a local organization that helps kids battling cancer have a much needed break at camp.Miracle, the holiday pop-up bar now stationed at Gin Joint, is chock-full of Christmasy cocktails. Might we suggest their Snowball Old Fashioned. With any luck your order will come complete with the sweet sounds of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You.”If you've got a nagging need for nog, you could do worse than a coupe of the stuff at The Dewberry. For this decadent dessert drink Pastry Chef Jenn McCoy stepped in to help. As we say in my family, it looks CCQ — Christmas Card Quality.But we know wintery drinks aren't for everyone. So if you're having a Blue Christmas we've got something for you too. The Pain Killer at Cane Rhum Bar will make you feel as if you're in warmer climes.