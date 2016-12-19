Quintin Washington gets his own Queology lunch special

-
Jonathan Boncek
Quintin Washington now has his own dish at Queology
It's no secret we here at City Paper
have a special admiration for freelance video journalist Quintin Washington
. The guy
behind videos "Quintin on Camera" is the definition of hustle, running around Charleston interviewing everyone from North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey to Southern Charm's Thomas Ravenel. And he does it all for free, driven by his passion for honest reporting.
Now Washington, who works at Queology on North Market Street, has earned the most coveted of distinctions for a citizen of a food city such as this — he has a dish named after him.
Beginning today Queology is now offering the "Quintin Lunch Special," a BOGO deal where if you buy six wings you get six more for free.
"My boss, Sam Mustafa, came up with the idea," says Washington. "It's a good idea for people looking for good wings now that Wild Wings is no longer downtown." Washington says they picked the wings because they're a bestseller at Queology, adding, "our wings are jumbo and smoked. That's what make our wings unique." Washington adds that having his name on menu is an honor. "It really feels great because we work extremely hard every day to give our customers good food and good service. It's really not about me, but it's customers. Our customers are looking for good wings and we have that and more here at Queology," he says. The lunch deal is available Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.