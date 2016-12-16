Friday, December 16, 2016
The Grocery celebrates 5 years with menu of old favorites
Congrats, Chef
by Kinsey Gidick
on Fri, Dec 16, 2016 at 10:13 AM
Adam Chandler
-
Since opening, Johnson has been nominated for a James Beard Best Chef Southeast award twice
Remember when The Grocery opened on the frontier of Upper King
? Back when it was a gamble to offer fine dining so far from the East Bay tourist hub? Well hat tip, Kevin Johnson. Sir, your crapshoot paid off.
Next week Johnson, the owner and chef of The Grocery, will celebrate five years at 4 Cannon St. Not bad for a guy who just had a cameo on Top Chef: Charleston
last week.
And to give the big birthday its due, The Grocery is rolling out an additional menu of old favorites. Beginning Sun. Dec. 18 and running through Fri. Dec. 23, the restaurant will offer five food and five drink favorites each evening for $5 each. The menu will change each day, with all offerings posted on social media
. On Dec. 22 — the actual anniversary — look for a few extra special surprises.
